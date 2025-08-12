A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

New inflation data is worse than you think

Inflation is “holding steady”? Not so fast.

Freedom fighter wields sub sandwich against Trump's DC gestapo

Watch how passersby slowly join his cause.

Cuomo campaigns on raising rent for the average New Yorker

This is rich.

Trump's tireless self-promotion could raise your mortgage rate

The eviction notices are going to be gold-plated.

GOP is freaking out over Texas Senate race

Democrats need to net four seats to retake the chamber.

Musk blows stack after Apple snubs his racist chatbot

The ego on this one …

A familiar name raises Democrats' spirits in Ohio Senate race

Hello, brightness, my old friend.

Cartoon: Perfect match

Arsonist investigates fire.

Click here to see more cartoons.