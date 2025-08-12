A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
New inflation data is worse than you think
Inflation is “holding steady”? Not so fast.
Freedom fighter wields sub sandwich against Trump's DC gestapo
Watch how passersby slowly join his cause.
Cuomo campaigns on raising rent for the average New Yorker
This is rich.
Trump's tireless self-promotion could raise your mortgage rate
The eviction notices are going to be gold-plated.
GOP is freaking out over Texas Senate race
Democrats need to net four seats to retake the chamber.
Musk blows stack after Apple snubs his racist chatbot
The ego on this one …
A familiar name raises Democrats' spirits in Ohio Senate race
Hello, brightness, my old friend.
Cartoon: Perfect match
Arsonist investigates fire.
