White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about a federal judge blocking the release of grand jury documents related to Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

"We think that decision is unfortunate. Of course, we move to unseal that information because the president has said he wants to see credible evidence released,” the White House’s front-facing lie machine said about the documents, which are decidedly not the same as the long-promised Epstein files that Attorney General Pam Bondi said were “sitting” on her desk in February.

“As for the appeal process, I would refer you to the Department of Justice for that," Leavitt added.

But she conveniently forgot to mention that Judge Paul A. Engelmayer pilloried the White House in his ruling, calling the effort to unseal the grand jury documents a "diversion—aimed not at full disclosure but at the illusion of such."

Leavitt’s spin sessions and the Trump administration’s ludicrous conspiracy theories—designed to distract from Trump’s ties to Epstein—have become so absurd that it’s hard to tell if they’re simply getting lazy or if they’re so cynical about their base’s intelligence that they’re willing to serve them undercooked slop—or both.