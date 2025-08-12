From paving over the White House Rose Garden to covering the Oval Office with cheap gold accents, Donald Trump is determined to leave his tacky fingerprints across Washington—and he’s made it clear that the Kennedy Center is his next ego-boosting target.

“GREAT Nominees for the TRUMP/KENNEDY CENTER, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, AWARDS,” the president wrote via Truth Social Tuesday.

Whoops, indeed.

Trump may have simply been indulging in a little mid-morning trolling, but the right’s ongoing attempt to wipe President John F. Kennedy’s name from the storied cultural center is far from a sure thing.

As Daily Kos reported in July, GOP lawmakers slipped an amendment into a funding bill that would rename the Kennedy Center’s Opera House the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.”

It wasn’t long after that Missouri Rep. Bob Onder introduced his own bill, which would actually rename the entire venue after Donald himself.

President John F. Kennedy

The fate of the building—which was named after Kennedy in 1964 following his assassination and meant to serve as a “living memorial”—could be determined once the House returns from an extended summer break, but the Senate would need to approve any name change as well.

Then there’s the pesky fact that renaming the landmark at all would violate the very law that created it.

In the meantime, the show must go on, even if Trump isn’t bothering to inform the Kennedy Center’s employees about it.

According to NPR, Trump’s bumbling social media announcement that the 48th class of Kennedy Center Honors recipients would be announced Wednesday ahead of the famed ceremony caught staff members who plan the event that honors Americans’ contributions to the arts by surprise.

Then again, a source told the outlet, they’re often left “out of the loop.”

With this announcement coming out of the blue, though, they are "worried they won't have enough time to sell tickets and sponsorships."

And as struggling ticket sales seem to be forcing the center to resort to discounted MAGA deals, any kind of planning might be advantageous. Given the $257 million spending budget recently approved by Congress—six times more than average for the Kennedy Center—drumming up more sales is crucial.

Trump began making massive changes at the arts center as soon as he took office in January. The president purged 18 Democrats from the board, replacing them with the likes of MAGA loyalist Ric Grenell and second lady Usha Vance.

Soon after, the self-professed “Cats” lover was appointed to chair the board as well.

It didn’t take long for employees of the arts center who weren’t already shown the door to make their exit. Even hit shows and popular performers scheduled to perform there exited stage left to protest the changes.

But if you ask Trump, all of these changes—including kicking out LGBTQ+ shows and performers—are part of a plan to class up the joint.

“Tremendous work is being done, and money being spent, on bringing it back to the absolute TOP LEVEL of luxury, glamour, and entertainment,” he wrote Tuesday. “It had fallen on hard times, physically, BUT WILL SOON BE MAKING A MAJOR COMEBACK!!!”

Hey Donald—you might want your last name to grace the building in giant gold letters like some gaudy Atlantic City casino, but as Texas Sen. Lloyd Bentsen famously said to another Republican dilettante: “You’re no Jack Kennedy.”