Right-wing pundit Tomi Lahren appeared on Fox News Tuesday to cheer on President Donald Trump’s military takeover of Washington, calling the wannabe dictator “a man of action.”

“He steps in, he takes action. Unfortunately, these Democrat-run cities are not sufficient at tackling the problem. So President Trump is going to step in where he needs to to keep these cities from being overrun by a culture of lawlessness. Or in the case of LA, from being burned to the ground. This president is a man of action, not—” she said before Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov jumped in.

“You lived in LA, and you know that those protests were in a 3-block radius, and those National Guard troops sat around on their butts until they were released,” Tarlov responded.

Washington is experiencing historic lows in violent crime—an ongoing trend that began in the 1990s. Trump and the GOP’s insistence that the capital is a crime-ridden wasteland echoes Lahren’s reality-free claim that Los Angeles was nearly burned to the ground before Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops, ignoring the objections of local lawmakers.

Trump’s efforts to normalize militarized police states in Democratic cities like Los Angeles are only just beginning. While Americans disapprove of these authoritarian tactics, the Trump administration has made one thing clear: It simply doesn’t care.