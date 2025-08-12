Texas state Rep. James Talarico appeared on Fox News to explain why he and dozens of other Democratic lawmakers left Texas to block GOP gerrymandering efforts. Will Cain, a MAGA zealot who was recently hired by Fox to replace anchor Neil Cavuto in January, was no match for Talarico.

Cain : In my view, what has happened here is you've done something in certain states, and you don't like it when it's done in Republican states. And now you're saying you've done the same thing as us—you've done the same thing as us—and we are going to, by the way, if you do it, we're going to ratchet it up even more, in the words of Gavin Newsom.



Talarico: My party has never gerrymandered in the middle of the decade at the request of the president of the United States, nor would we. The only way this is going to happen in blue states is if Texas executes this power grab. You mentioned Massachusetts. Do you know the party of the governor that signed that map into law? He was a Republican. It was a Republican governor that signed that map into law. So I just want to be—I want to be clear with our facts, and I don't want to muddy the waters. All of us—whether we're Democrats, independents, or Republicans—we should stand up to politicians who don't want to face accountability at the ballot box. That's exactly what's happening here. And I asked you if Republican policies are popular, why do they need to redraw these maps? Why can't they just run on their policies?"



Cain : I'm getting wrapped on time.

A fundamental issue for right-wing bootlickers like Cain is that the GOP has spent years rigging elections through gerrymandering. Any time Cain or other apologists engage with someone who plainly states this fact, it exposes just how vacuous the right’s position is.

Cain’s claim that Democratic governors are trying to “ratchet up” gerrymandering is pure projection—mirroring the actions of Texas’ Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has openly and repeatedly pledged to rig elections even harder if Democratic municipalities attempt to counter his redistricting efforts.