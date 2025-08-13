Sure, the Trump administration is deporting a lot of people, but over at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Senior Adviser Kari Lake is going above and beyond. She’s trying to deport her own employees at Voice of America, a government-funded news outlet.

Lake has overseen the destruction of Voice of America and USAGM, slashing 85% of their staff, with a plan to eventually replace the venerable institution with D-list right-wing content from One America News Network. Many people she fired were, unsurprisingly, not native-born American citizens, because VOA’s international broadcasts required a large number of highly fluent translators and broadcasters.

Those workers usually had J-1 visas, which are issued to students, au pairs, doctors, professors, scholars, and specialists, among others. The problem is that the VOA’s J-1 visas are tied to their continued employment by USAGM. Since Lake fired them, they have 30 days to leave the country or find an alternative way to stay here.

These fired workers face a huge crisis. Do they return to their home countries? Apply for asylum here? What about those people who are from a country where they will be harmed if they return?

Lake doesn’t care. To her, it’s a big joke—literally. She joshed with right-wing media hack Eric Bolling, saying, “If I have to go to the airport with them, and accompany them to the airport and get them on the flight, I will do that.” When Bolling said they could instead go to Florida’s immigrant detention facility in the Everglades, the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz,” where human rights abuses are rampant, Lake laughed.

Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility in the Florida Everglades on July 4 in Ochopee, Florida.

“If you overstay your visa, ICE is going to find you,” she said. “And they will find you in this case as well.”

Truly terrific immigration system we’ve got here, where a random former local TV news anchor lucked into a high-level government role because of her dedication to the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election (and to her lie that she won the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race).

Lake isn’t alone in trying to throw J-1 visa holders out of the country. The administration has tried to go after Harvard University on J-1 visas as well, saying it needed to investigate the school’s compliance with the program. Really, it’s just a way to screw with Harvard and block international students, so a two-fer for this administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is no slouch either. His department has been revoking J-1 student visas for months now, targeting anyone who participated in political activism the administration doesn’t like.

All of this comes as the administration fails to meet its own deportation goals. And they’ve long stopped pretending they’re going after the worst of the worst undocumented criminals in their quest to hit their numbers. So they’re threatening highly skilled workers who were often actively recruited by VOA.

This attack was a long time coming. Trump attacked foreign journalists at VOA during his first term, when the administration refused to extend their visas because of national security and also because they supposedly could be spies.

In this administration’s nativist worldview, there does not seem to be any immigrant status, any job held by an immigrant, that insulates someone from the administration’s deportation frenzy. Well, except the South African refugees. They’re fine—but only if they’re white.