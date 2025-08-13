Vice President JD Vance has jetted off to the Cotswolds in the United Kingdom—and the Brits are not having it.

According to The Guardian, about 100 people held a "not welcome" party for Vance, who is staying in a $10,000-per-week manor for his 7th lavish vacation in as many months as vice president.

“He’s simply not welcome here,” Sue Moon, one of the protest attendees, told the Guardian.

Moon was carrying a sign that said “Cotswold childless cat ladies say go home," a nod to Vance's despicable comment that women Democratic lawmakers without children had "no direct stake" in the future of the United States.

Other protesters held signs mocking Vance, with a number featuring the photoshopped image of Vance's round. bearded face and quotes he made in the past criticizing President Donald Trump. One man held a placard reading, "JD Vance claps when the plane lands," while another said, "VD would be more welcome."

Stop Trump Coalition, the group that organized Vice President JD Vance’s “not welcome” party, shared photos of the crowd of protesters on Bluesky.

The unfriendly welcome was similar to the protests Trump was met by when he spent taxpayer dollars for a golf trip to his failing properties in Scotland, where Scots drowned out Trump's attempted news conferences with bagpipes.

Vance, for his part, has been jetting around the world on the taxpayer's dime taking vacations with his family.

In one corrupt instance, he had a river raised for better boating conditions in Ohio. In another, he had areas of Disneyland in California shut down so he could visit with his family—ruining other visitors' experiences.

Vice President JD Vance and his family visit the Taj Mahal on April 23 in Agra, India.

But Vance didn't care about that, telling vile White House aide Stephen Miller's wife, Katie, on her podcast that having the park to himself was great, even though it may have ruined the trip for other visitors.

"We had the island to ourselves, which was very cool. I had never been to Disneyland. I thought it was awesome," he said. "Sorry to all the people who were at Disneyland for the longer lines, but we had a very good time.”

You’d think that 7 vacations in 7 months would be enough for Vance, but he went on to say that he now wants to take his family to Hawaii.

“We all really want to go to Hawaii at some point in the next couple of years. Hopefully we can find some excuse as vice president to go,” he said.

What a jerk.