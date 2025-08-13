Video of armed federal officers meandering around Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night is once again refuting President Donald Trump’s lie that the nation’s capital is facing a surge of violent crime.

The viral video, posted online by Freedom News TV, shows armed agents of the FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency, dressed in uniform, walking around the Georgetown area of the city. They walk down mostly empty streets and sidewalks, doing nothing. They walk past quiet patrons eating at a sidewalk cafe. Onlookers gawk at them in surprise.

“Not much going on here, so maybe they’re practicing,” a civilian tells the camera crew.

The video adds to growing evidence that Trump’s decision to send federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Washington, where crime has been declining and hit a 30-year low last year, is a waste of time and resources meant to generate headlines and distract from his various scandals.

The administration engaged in similar behavior a few months ago, when federal agents and National Guard troops were deployed to Los Angeles after Trump and his team wanted more visuals to prove they were cracking down on immigration.

On Monday night, the deployed officers were seen chasing an apparently drunken man who threw a sandwich at them. And on Sunday, multiple federal agencies were deployed to respond to a moped accident. The violations are hardly at the level of carnage portrayed by Trump, his underlings, and pro-administration media outlets like Fox News.

National Guard troops arrive at the District of Columbia National Guard Headquarters on Aug. 12.

For Trump, though, the visuals of heavily armed agents are preferable to facing questions about his administration’s ongoing effort to cover-up the government’s files on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, including Trump’s potential connections to the alleged criminal endeavor.

Multiple outlets and fact-checkers have noted the decline in crime in Washington, which flies in the face of Trump’s assertion that there is a “precipitous rise in violent crime.” As is often the case with Trump, the response to facts has been conspiracy. The White House declared facts on crime data to be “fake news.”

The White House has also disseminated a chart with cherry-picked data on international murder rates in an attempt to justify the invasion of Washington. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung even alleged that police data showing a decline in crime was fake—but didn’t bother to cite any credible evidence to prove his serious allegation.

The conspiratorial accusations are a well-worn part of the Trump playbook. He is also claiming that poor jobs numbers, largely caused by his tariffs, are part of a conspiracy. And he has famously lied that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and has even falsely alleged that his approval ratings have increased over the Epstein scandal when they have gone down.

The Washington incursion has no justification, and the visuals are now reinforcing that reality—so the administration is pivoting to conspiracy, as always.