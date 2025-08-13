U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro returned to her Fox News home on Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump’s police-state strategy of deploying federal agents and the National Guard to the nation’s capital.

“If we have our way, we will be able to make D.C. safe again. And the president is going to do it. And we've got this,” she said. “But this is a message that we're not going to tolerate crime as if that's just the way things go. And I'm tired of hearing the crime is down. It's not down for people who are suffering from violent crime.”

It’s Pirro’s habit of lying so vociferously that led her former Fox producer to describe her as a “reckless maniac.” And according to Pirro’s own office, violent crime in Washington is currently at a 30-year low and has been trending downward for more than a decade—a pattern seen across the country.

But if you listen to right-wing propaganda makers like Pirro, Democratic cities are awash in violent youth, shielded from being thrown in a gulag by namby-pamby liberal laws.

Meanwhile, Trump has suggested that he will take this fascistic show on the road to cities like Oakland and Baltimore, both of which have also seen declines in violent crime.

Funny how the right-wing “facts don’t care about your feelings” crowd spends most of its time defending bad policy and behavior based solely on feelings.