The U.S. national debt just hit an all-time record! President Donald Trump is No. 1! Too bad for Trump that the record is for the highest amount ever, at $37 trillion. Heck of a job there, Donnie.

It is honestly somewhat surprising that we got this official number from the Treasury itself, given that Trump has decided to cook the books when it comes to numbers he doesn’t like. Is he planning on canning Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent the way he did Erika McEntarfer, the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics? Perhaps, just like with BLS, Trump could find a baby goon from the Heritage Foundation who will make the numbers say whatever he wants?

Bessent does not seem to want to talk about his role in the U.S. hitting the biggest bestest debt number ever. Instead, all he’s doing is whining about how the Fed needs to cut interest rates, which is the only economic plan the Trump administration seems to have. He’s likely to get that rate cut because, along with a comically large national debt, we now have high inflation. Congratulations on crashing the economy in order to force the rate cut you want, apparently? Given that Trump is an absolute toddler about money and seems to think that it is the job of the Fed to help pay down the national debt by lowering interest rates, it seems like this truly is their only plan.

In all fairness, the administration does have two other plans to lower this massive debt. Remember the Trump Card? Yes, the one where wealthy would-be immigrants would pay $5 million each to buy their way into permanent residency here? In June, Trump bragged that this would raise $75 billion, based on the fact that 15,000 people filled out a form on the website. Two months later, the website is still just a placeholder, so it doesn’t look like that’s going to fix anything.

You could always Venmo the government some cash to pay down the national debt. No, really. They take credit cards, Venmo, and PayPal, making it easy-peasy to give the government some cash to replace all the taxpayer money this administration has wasted. Maybe JD Vance still has his Venmo set to public, and you could just friend him and slip him some moolah?

Of course, the previous plan to fix everything was that billionaire megalomaniac Elon Musk and the nimrod teens of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency were going to find $2 trillion in savings. Even if Musk had found $2 trillion to cut during his rampage through the government, that would be less than 10% of the debt load. Of course, by April, that promised savings had melted away to around $150 billion. Now that some of the dust has settled, it looks like DOGE saved us all…$1.4 billion. In the face of $37 trillion, that’s not even a drop in the bucket. And then there’s the issue that DOGE’s antics probably cost us around $135 billion, so this merry band of Musk minions just dug us all into a deeper hole.

The U.S. reached the staggering $37 trillion mark far faster than expected. A January 2020 Congressional Budget Office prediction had us hitting this dubious high by around 2030. To be scrupulously fair to Trump, a grace he would never extend to anyone else, that prediction did predate the massive and necessary spending both Trump and former President Joe Biden undertook during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Trump is the guy who keeps promising his economic policies will unleash the beast, with massive growth and massive reductions in debt.

In actuality, of course, Trump added to the debt massively during his first term, leaving Biden to reduce it. Trump has bragged he is the King of Debt, and indeed he is. He’s running our country like one of his low-rent casinos, figuring he can just file for bankruptcy, screw over workers, and leave everyone else holding the bag.

Whenever Republicans are faced with evidence about the costs of their policies, their response is just to say that the CBO is out to get them, and the numbers are wrong, which is precisely what House Speaker Mike Johnson said when he was pimping the heinous One Big Beautiful Bill.

“The CBO sometimes gets projections correct, but they’re always off, every single time, when they project economic growth,” Johnson whined. “They always underestimate the growth that will be brought about by tax cuts and reduction in regulations.”

That “growth” is a mirage, which was the case with Trump’s 2017 tax cuts as well. There’s no evidence that those cuts boosted the economy at all, but at least wealthy people got wealthier.

You can expect the same results from the One Big Beautiful Bill. All its ostensible savings come from cutting government programs to the bone while increasing the debt by an estimated $5 trillion over the next 10 years. But as with Trump’s 2017 cuts, rich people get to line their pockets at the expense of everyone else.

The GOP always styles itself as the party of fiscal responsibility. In reality, they are spendthrift toddlers, and all they excel at is driving the economy into a ditch.