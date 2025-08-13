Texas House Democrats who fled the state to block a GOP-gerrymandered congressional map are staking their ground, signaling they won’t return unless Gov. Greg Abbott meets their conditions for the following special session—one he’s threatened to call as soon as Friday.

Despite earlier speculation that Democrats might return this weekend, Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu made clear on Wednesday that his colleagues are prepared to again deny the quorum needed to pass the GOP maps.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

“What happens next is entirely up to Greg Abbott. After deliberation among our caucus, we have reached a consensus: Texas House Democrats refuse to give him a quorum to pass his racist maps that silence more than 2 million Black and Latino Texans,” Wu’s statement read. “Texas House Democrats will issue our demands for a second special session on Friday. Abbott can choose to govern for Texas families, or he can keep serving Trump and face the consequences we’ve unleashed nationwide.”

Abbott has yet to respond to the Democrats’ demands, but he’s already signaling a hard line. On Tuesday, he announced that he will call a second special session “immediately” after the current one adjourns on Friday.

“The Special Session #2 agenda will have the exact same agenda, with the potential to add more items critical to Texans. There will be no reprieve for the derelict Democrats who fled the state and abandoned their duty to the people who elected them,” Abbott’s office said.

The standoff is reminiscent of 2021, when Texas Democrats staged a walkout over a voting rights bill—some returning after a brief absence, while others held out until the bill’s final passage. But this time, Abbott has vowed to keep calling special sessions until his map passes.

Despite Abbott’s repeated threats—which have ranged from calling the FBI on absent Democrats to threatening their seats and even arrest—Democrats are claiming some early wins. In a Tuesday press release, they declared that they had “killed this corrupt special session on behalf of Texas families—exactly what we said we’d do when we left the state.”

Indeed, while they have successfully gained national attention for slowing Republicans’ efforts to secure more GOP seats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, the fight is far from over.

On Tuesday, Texas Senate Republicans approved new congressional lines, with nine Democrats walking out in protest. The map now moves to the House, where, if Democrats return to the chamber, it’s unclear how they could block it—especially if Abbott follows through on his threat to carve up even more districts as punishment.

So far, Democrats’ absence has been their only weapon. But if Abbott escalates, the standoff could backfire against them.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

The proposed map adds five GOP seats, though Abbott has floated as many as eight. That’s where California comes into play. As reports emerged late Tuesday of Texas Democrats’ possible return, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that his state would also redraw its maps after President Donald Trump ignored his request to call off redistricting in red states.

“DONALD ‘TACO’ TRUMP, AS MANY CALL HIM, ‘MISSED’ THE DEADLINE!!! CALIFORNIA WILL NOW DRAW NEW, MORE ‘BEAUTIFUL MAPS,’ THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!),” Newsom wrote on X, deliberately mocking Trump’s Truth Social posting style.

“BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM—YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR—THAT WILL BE DEVASTATING FOR ‘MAGA.’ THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GN,” he added.

In a formal letter to Trump on Monday, Newsom accused him of “[destabilizing] our democracy” and warned that California could “neutralize any gains you hope to make.”

He also vowed to push a November ballot measure to create more Democratic-leaning districts, even though an independent commission draws California’s maps.

Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential contender, has become one of the loudest Democratic voices countering Trump, who has pressured red states to redraw lines early to bolster the GOP’s slim House majority before the midterms—even though redistricting is traditionally conducted only once every decade after the census.

California’s move could inspire other blue states to follow suit. And if they do, Trump’s gamble may implode, handing Democrats an opening to blunt Texas’s gains and potentially tilt the 2026 map in their favor.