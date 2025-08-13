President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will be hosting the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, allowing him to relive his glory days as a reality TV star.

Trump claimed in a rambling and incoherent speech at the Kennedy Center that he doesn’t want to host, but his chief of staff Susie Wiles begged him to do it to increase his ratings.

“I have agreed to host. Can you believe what I have to do?" he said. "And I didn’t want to do it, okay? They’re going to say, ‘He insisted.’ I did not insist.”

He also brought up the fact that he used to star on “The Apprentice,” an NBC show that conned people into believing that Trump was a successful businessman.

“I think it will be quite successful actually. It’s been a long time. I used to host ‘The Apprentice’ finales, and we did rather well with that,” Trump said.

It’s worth mentioning that Trump is bizarrely obsessed with award shows.

He has long mocked the Oscars, where actors have hurt Trump’s feelings by calling him a racist dictator. On multiple occasions, he has said that he would be a better host, which he’ll likely try to prove in a classic cringeworthy, lie-filled, rambling mess at the Kennedy Center Honors.

True to fashion, Trump brought up the Oscars again in his announcement on Wednesday.

"Look at the Academy Awards. It gets lousy ratings now. It's all woke. All they do is talk about how much they hate Trump, but nobody likes that. They don't watch anymore," he said, despite the show’s high ratings.

Donald Trump at auditions for the second season of "The Apprentice" in 2004.

Among the Kennedy Center honorees is actor and Trump supporter Sylvester Stallone; the band Kiss, whose frontman Gene Simmons is also a Trumper; country music artist George Strait; disco singer Gloria Gaynor; and British actor Michael Crawford. Trump said he was very involved in picking the nominees, making sure that "wokesters" were not given awards.

Ultimately, Trump has become obsessed with the Kennedy Center during his second term in office.

He appears to be working hard to run the famed performing arts center into the ground by taking over its board and filling it with his creepy aides to root out "woke" from the center's programming. So far, his takeover has led to sagging ticket sales, which were down by 50% in April and May following his hostile takeover.

Meanwhile, bootlicking congressional Republicans are also trying to get Trump's name permanently adorned on the Kennedy Center building, which was dedicated to John F. Kennedy as a memorial to the assassinated president.

In July, GOP Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho proposed an amendment to rename the Kennedy Center's opera theater after Trump's wife-in-name-only, Melania. And less than a week later, GOP Rep. Bob Onder of Missouri introduced a bill to rename the entire facility to Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.

What a joke.