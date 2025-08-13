Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is no stranger to mixing it up with right-wing wackos, took a shot at President Donald Trump's disaster of a health secretary on Wednesday.

"Kids and adults with autism, loving contributors to our society, don't deserve to be stigmatized by a weird nepo baby who once stashed a dead bear in the backseat of his car," Pritzker said of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during his Governor’s Day speech at the Illinois State Fair.

Kennedy’s public health career is defined by his long-debunked lies claiming a link between childhood vaccines and autism. Since becoming Trump’s top public health official, Kennedy has waged an ignorant and dangerous war on science, hiring disgraced anti-vaccine lunatics, slashing hundreds of millions from critical vaccine research, and dismantling key programs that promote public health.

Advocacy groups have criticized Kennedy for his use of the neurodevelopmental condition as a political tool in these efforts, citing his eugenics-like mischaracterizations of autism as a “preventable disease.”

As for the dead bear, Pritzker was referring to a 2024 revelation that Kennedy once stored a bear cub’s carcass in his car, forgot about it, and—along with a crew of drunk friends—thought it would be funny to stage it in New York City’s Central Park as part of a fake bike accident.

Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair traditionally marks the start of election season. But with Trump and his clown car of appointees, it feels like every day is a campaign against this administration.