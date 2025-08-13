A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's shock troops: Coming to a city near you?

The president says his DC takeover is just a warm-up.

RFK Jr. is trying to make COVID great again

Who says children need protection from a deadly virus?

Brits throw Vance a ‘not welcome’ party on his latest vacation

The VP repels and angers people everywhere he goes.

Cartoon: The Putin-Trump summit

He’s just not that into you, Donnie.

Trump's delusional DC crime fantasy is falling apart

Sandwich assaults and moped accidents just don’t justify a federal takeover.

Nothing says 'God Bless America' like a good old cage fight

Make sure to wear your star-spangled tank top to the classy White House event.

How is the White House erasing history this week?

Because stuff only happens if Trump says it happened.

All the worst people are getting in on the deportation action

Kari Lake continues to be supremely punchable.

Hey Jeanine Pirro—DC crime facts don't care about your feelings

Forget actual crime rates—the Fox News loon-turned-U.S. attorney says it just feels crime-y, okay?!

