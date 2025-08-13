Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan took a break from recruiting AARP members to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s goon squad to appear on Fox News Wednesday. When asked whether Washington, D.C., still had the autonomy to offer sanctuary to immigrants, Homan delivered a gleeful, garbled response.

"I think D.C. under federal control is not going to be a sanctuary city. We're working with the police hand-in-hand,” Homan said. “I mean, I'm not saying every illegal alien in D.C. is a criminal, but many are … Illegal alien criminal safety threat in D.C. isn't - - is not going to be protected. There's no sanctuary for these people in the city of D.C."

No one enjoys Homan’s Nazi-like tactics more than Homan himself. He has defended ICE agents arresting people—including teenagers and children—who have committed no crimes, on the grounds that they might commit crimes in the future.

Mayors in sanctuary cities across the country have faced abuses of federal power in the form of immigration raids meant to terrorize communities of color. Trump has already said that his efforts in D.C. are just the beginning of a more frightening campaign to deploy military personnel for municipal policing in Democratic-led cities—all of which are experiencing historic lows in violent crime.

Trump and Homan’s concern for public safety pales next to their thirst for power and control, as well as their desire to distract from the administration’s dumpster fire policies and countless scandals.