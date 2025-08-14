In a rare show of true Democratic resistance earlier this month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer refused to approve a slate of Trump administration appointees. The move infuriated President Donald Trump, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune threatened rules changes that would make such approvals easier. Democrats called that the “nuclear option” and vowed to retaliate when they’re back in power.

In reality, the Senate’s rules are overdue for change.

More than 1,000 positions require confirmation—and that’s a ridiculous number. According to a report by the University of Chicago’s Center for Effective Government, “The average time it takes the Senate to confirm a presidential appointee has nearly doubled between the Reagan and Obama administrations … Causes of delay are primarily political.”

What once took about 56 days now drags on for 117 days, affecting 1,000 presidential appointees. The report notes that “as a consequence of confirmation delays, many positions remain unfilled or are filled by interim appointees. These vacancies can have negative consequences including reduced governance quality and undermined channels of democratic accountability.”

How many of these positions really require four months of investigation and debate? The most important ones—like Cabinet secretaries and major agency heads—are usually dealt with during the first few weeks of a new administration. The rest are mostly lower-level functionaries with limited impact, with many reporting to officials who have already gone through the confirmation process.

Like the notorious filibuster and the judicial blue slip, this is another procedural hurdle that hampers a Senate majority’s ability to govern—a problem made worse by an undemocratic and unrepresentative chamber that already tilts heavily toward rural, conservative states.

Indeed, California’s two senators represent more people—39.43 million—than Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming combined, with a total population of 38.99 million. Yet those Republican states have 32 senators to California’s two. It’s downright absurd.

If Republicans want to scrap these undemocratic rules for short-term gain, Democrats should welcome it. Trump and his party have never shown any respect for rules in the first place, ignoring or bending them whenever it suits their needs. The fewer restrictions on Democratic power when they retake the Senate, the easier it will be to undo the damage Trump is inflicting on America.