House Democrats are demanding answers about the sudden transfer of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to a lower-security prison in Texas, saying the move creates “the strong appearance” of an effort “to cover up the full extent of the relationship between President [Donald] Trump and [Jeffrey] Epstein,” a convicted sex offender.

Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, recently sat for questioning with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former criminal defense attorney. Days later, she was abruptly moved out of her Florida prison into Federal Prison Camp Bryan, in Texas, which is listed among the “Best Jails in America to Serve Time,” according to one industry publication.

That transfer raised red flags for House Judiciary Committee Democrats, led by Ranking Member Jamie Raskin of Maryland. In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III, they demanded to be provided with “all documents and information” related to both the transfer and Blanche’s two-day interview with Maxwell.

“These actions raise substantial concerns that the Administration may now be attempting to tamper with a crucial witness, conceal President Trump’s relationship with convicted sex offenders, and coax Ms. Maxwell into providing false or misleading testimony” to shield Trump, they wrote.

Democrats noted that, under normal circumstances, a convicted sex offender wouldn’t be eligible for a minimum-security federal prison camp, since such facilities offer “access to the community.” Waivers are rare and require multiple levels of review, a process the Democrats say usually takes months and requires new facts or evidence.

A photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is displayed on the side of a van in Scotland on July 28.

“Ms. Maxwell, however, appears to have short-circuited the entire review process and jumped the queue, receiving a place in Federal Prison Camp Bryan within a matter of days,” the Democrats wrote. “Neither [the Department of Justice] nor [Bureau of Prisons] has provided anything like a satisfactory explanation for providing Ms. Maxwell this uniquely favorable treatment.”

Following reports suggesting management waived Maxwell’s sex offender classification to facilitate the move, Raskin and his colleagues are demanding a list of all administration officials who “were aware of, were involved in, or approved” the transfer, along with every related document and communication. They’re also seeking details on “any possible benefits” offered to Maxwell—from changes to confinement conditions to pardons or commutations.

Of course, the timing is suspicious. While President Donald Trump and his administration have attempted to shift focus away from the Epstein saga, Maxwell is under pressure to testify before Congress.

“There can be no question that your actions have served to send a clear message to Ms. Maxwell in the lead-up to any testimony before Congress and the American public: This Administration can punish or reward her as it sees fit for its own purposes,” Democrats wrote.

They also highlighted the unusual nature of Blanche’s prison visit. Traditionally, an inmate interview would be handled by career prosecutors involved in the case—not the No. 2 official at the DOJ. And until 10 months ago, Blanche was Trump’s criminal defense attorney. Moreover, the meeting occurred just days after DOJ leadership fired Maurene Comey, one of the chief prosecutors on the Epstein case and the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump loathes.

“These meetings were highly unusual for several reasons,” House Democrats wrote. “The need for this meeting was undercut by DOJ’s recent contradictory statements that its thorough review of the Epstein files, which reportedly identified repeated references to the president, ‘did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.’”

Blanche has stated he’ll share more about Maxwell’s interview “at the appropriate time.” Meanwhile, Epstein’s accusers have condemned her transfer, calling it something that “smacks of a cover-up.”

Trump, for his part, has claimed he didn’t know about Maxwell’s move—but he also hasn’t ruled out pardoning her. In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls.

In other words, another shady deal from Trump’s Justice Department—and Democrats aren’t letting it slide.