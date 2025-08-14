Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans on Thursday to erect a second concentration camp in his state, wasting millions in taxpayer funds in an effort to help President Donald Trump carry out his evil deportation agenda.

Dubbing it the "Deportation Depot," DeSantis said he wants to open the 1,300-bed detention facility at the currently shuttered Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson, Florida, located west of Jacksonville.

DeSantis said the facility is needed to help Dear Leader Trump deport more immigrants.

“There is a demand for this,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “I’m confident it will be filled.”

According to a fact sheet handed out to reporters at a news conference, the facility would feature the "same setup" as the so-called "Alligator Alcatraz" in the Everglades—a human rights abomination where detainees are reportedly being held in scorching hot, bug-infested, and unsanitary tents without access to proper nutrition, bathroom facilities, or legal representation.

Signage for the Baker Correctional Institution, in an image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections.

The camps are being built using a $600 million federal grant, according to Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

This is all part of Trump's despicable immigration crackdown, in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are racially profiling people to detain, even if those people are citizens.

In fact, Trump is seeking to hire more ICE agents to help carry out his deportations—something that’s proving more difficult than anticipated. To beef up the deportation force, the Department of Homeland Security is offering financial incentives and lowering its standards, announcing that it will accept people regardless of age or education level.

Hiring up a bunch of old, uneducated racists will, of course, have negative consequences. Previous attempts to expand the size of ICE led to exactly that, with misconduct accusations rising during former President George W. Bush’s tenure after he looked to expand ICE.

As for the “Deportation Depot,” DeSantis said it could take as little as two weeks before his latest concentration camp is up and running.

“This part of the facility is not being used right now for the state prisoners. It just gives us an ability to go in, stand it up quickly, stand it up cheaply,” DeSantis said.

Monstrous.