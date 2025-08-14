GOP Rep. James Comer took time away from running sham committee hearings to appear on Newsmax Thursday, where he offered this terrifying endorsement of President Donald Trump's military takeover of Washington, D.C.:

"I think that this is an experiment that's probably needed in a lot of the Democrat-run cities in America,” Comer said. “And hopefully there'll be some support, there'll be some Democrat support that, that will cross the line because, you know, anything takes 60 votes in the Senate.” He added, “But I'm pretty confident we'll get it to the House and hopefully we can get it to the the Senate with a few Democrats that hear from their constituents."

Comer is parroting Dear Leader, who has said he plans to turn D.C.—and other cities—into police states, regardless of Congress' approval. His aspiring authoritarian allies do not care about facts or laws, nor do they seem concerned that most Americans oppose the GOP’s vision of militarily occupied American cities.

Violent crime in our nation’s capital is at a 30-year low, and similar drops have been recorded in most “Democrat-run” cities across the country.

Threatening a military takeover of American cities is not about safety—it’s about the Republicans’ willingness to do anything to control the public while facing sex scandals, a sinking economy, and an increasingly unpopular agenda.