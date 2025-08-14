Remember how fun it was when the Trump administration played stupid games about who was in charge of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency? Well now it’s doing it all over again, but this time with both the U.S. Agency for Global Media and Voice of America.

Enter Kari Lake, who has been calling herself the “acting CEO” of USAGM as of July. Before then? She was “deputy CEO.” And before that? “Senior adviser.”

Lake has also been at the helm of the destruction of VOA, which—according to her—she’s just doing at the direction of President Donald Trump. But an ongoing court case raises questions about the job that Lake is doing and whether she is required to be confirmed by the Senate.

Spoiler alert: There’s no evidence that Lake is legally in charge of anything.

Kari Lake and President Donald Trump take a selfie together.

Two weeks ago, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide information on what it was doing with the $260 million Congress gave VOA for this year and how it planned to restore VOA’s operations and fulfill its statutory obligations. In a Wednesday filing, Lake explained that VOA is only obliged to provide broadcasts in Mandarin, Farsi, Dari, and Pashto.

Oh, and she also already has a contract with One America News Network and a contract with Newsmax in the works. Great!

But this isn’t a story about how the Trump administration wrecked a venerable institution, because let’s face it—that’s a given. It’s wrecking everything. Rather, this is a story about whether Lake has any authority. Unfortunately for all of us, that involves digging into the appointment process, so let’s get down and dirty with the federal statute establishing the International Broadcast Advisory Board.

The board has 7 members, 6 of whom require Senate confirmation. But Trump removed them all and never replaced them. Then his administration told VOA Director Michael Abramowitz that it was going to remove and reassign him to a shortwave facility in Greenville, North Carolina. But the VOA director can only be removed and appointed by a majority of the advisory board, so since there isn’t one, Abramowitz can’t be removed, and no one can be approved.

So there’s technically still a VOA director, and it’s certainly not Lake, who claims to be in charge of everything at VOA because of her role as USAGM acting CEO. But that’s a different federal statute, which requires the CEO of USAGM to be approved by the Senate. An acting CEO can exercise all of the same powers—if they were appointed by the advisory board, which doesn’t exist.

Also, under the Federal Vacancies Act, Lake could only be named acting CEO if she was confirmed to a previous position by the Senate, was the principal deputy to the actual CEO before the vacancy, or was a senior agency official for 90 days before the vacancy.

Would you like things to get dumber and weirder? While she was still a “senior adviser” in March, Lake named existing senior agency official Victor Morales acting CEO. Then she became deputy CEO—but no one knows how—so she could still run everything. Then Morales was placed on indefinite leave in July, at which point Lake became acting CEO.

Alina Habba

She’s certainly behaving like she’s in charge, what with firing everyone and then trying to deport them.

It should go without saying that this is not how the government works. It’s not one of Trump’s crappy companies, where he can swap people in and out on a whim. But he refuses to believe that. This is the same game that the Trump administration played with Alina Habba, desperately trying to keep her as a U.S. attorney without going through the required confirmation process.

This was also a hallmark of Trump’s first term when at least 15 officials were unlawfully appointed, including Chad Wolf as acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, resulting in a court ruling that blocked the administration from enforcing any new asylum rules.

In theory, Lake’s actions should be unenforceable because she never had the authority to take them in the first place. But despite the lower courts’ best efforts, the Supreme Court will likely intervene to let Trump ignore the law—again.