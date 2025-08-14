Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is quietly working the phones, hoping to persuade former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola to enter Alaska’s Senate race.

Schumer is reportedly lobbying Peltola in private to challenge Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, who is up for reelection in 2026. Peltola is the most recent Democrat to win statewide in this deeply red state, and she would give the party a rare asset in this cycle: a proven candidate.

Schumer’s push comes as Democrats face one of the most difficult Senate maps in recent memory. With Republicans holding fewer competitive seats, Democrats need to navigate a narrow path to gain enough seats to reclaim the majority. If Schumer can expand the battlefield, he might force the GOP to defend multiple fronts.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, shown in March.

But securing Peltola is key to this plan. Recruiting her would introduce uncertainty into a contest currently viewed as safe for Republicans. Her potential candidacy could compel Senate Minority Leader John Thune and GOP strategists to invest considerable time, money, and resources in a state they’ve generally won without much effort.

While flipping a Senate seat—in Alaska or elsewhere—is challenging, Democrats are betting on voter dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s tariffs and economic policies to sway close races their way.

And Peltola could be a strong contender. Polling from Data for Progress shows her running nearly evenly with Sullivan—46% to 45%—in a hypothetical 2026 matchup. The pollster noted that running for Senate might be more difficult for her than a gubernatorial bid, but the numbers still leave her a real contender.

If she enters the race, Peltola would join a list of prominent Democratic recruits in key states. Schumer already has former Sen. Sherrod Brown and former Gov. Roy Cooper running in Ohio and North Carolina, respectively. And in Texas, ex-Rep. Colin Allred recently launched a bid against Sen. John Cornyn, who’s embroiled in a blistering primary against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Meanwhile, Republicans face their own hurdles. In New Hampshire and Georgia, two of their most popular recent governors—Chris Sununu and Brian Kemp—both declined to run for Senate next year, moves which have left party leaders frustrated.

Republican Rep. Nick Begich of Alaska, shown in May 2022.

The more states Schumer targets, the more stretched Republicans’ resources will become. Democrats have begun laying groundwork in Alaska. Axios reports a Schumer-linked PAC spent over $600,000 on digital ads earlier this year attacking Sullivan’s record on taxes and spending.

Peltola’s path, if she runs, could mirror her 2022 breakthrough. That year, Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system helped her edge out two Republican rivals. She secured 40% of the first-round votes, while GOP votes were split among her opponents. Her upbeat tone and the lack of aggressive attacks from her opponents made it harder for conservatives to unite against her.

However, in 2024, Peltola’s luck ran out. Republicans united behind Nick Begich, and Peltola lost.

Despite that, her high favorability ratings and her status as the first Alaska Native elected to Congress could energize Democratic voters like few others in the state.

For now, it’s unclear whether Peltola is interested. But for Democrats, the strategy is clear: Recruit credible candidates and increase pressure on Republicans. In a cycle where every seat counts, putting Alaska in play could be one of Schumer’s most significant moves yet.