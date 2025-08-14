President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics isn’t just an unqualified right-wing hack, but he was also at the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to images unearthed by NBC News.

EJ Antoni, who the White House described as a “bystander” at the violent attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results, supposedly “wandered” into the mob of traitors “after seeing coverage on the news.”

I don't know about you, but if I saw a mob of people lawlessly and violently breaking their way into the Capitol to stop the peaceful transition of power, I would not have rushed to join the crowd.

Rioters face off with police during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

But in any event, Antoni is Trump’s pick to replace the head of BLS, who Trump fired after a jobs report showed that the economy added almost no jobs over the last 3 months. He chose Antoni because he’s a yes man who said he would do away with monthly job reports, covering up any economic downslide thanks to Trump’s devastating tariffs.

Even conservative economists have said that Antoni should not lead BLS.

“I've been on several programs with him at this point and have been impressed by two things: his inability to understand basic economics and the speed with which he's gone MAGA. I can only hope the Senate blocks this,” Dave Hebert, a senior research fellow at the conservative American Institute for Economic Research, wrote on X.

Given that Antoni is widely unqualified, has been exposed as attending the 2021 insurrection, and has appeared on TV in front of an image of a Nazi warship that he said was “hard not to love,” it’s unclear if he would have the votes to be confirmed in the Senate.

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina has said that participation in or support of the insurrection is a red line he won't cross. But given that Tillis voted to confirm Emil Bove to a lifetime federal appellate judgeship—even though he led a purge of Department of Justice officials who prosecuted insurrectionists—it’s probably safe to assume that Tillis will find a way to vote yes on Antoni's nomination, too.

And Antoni would hardly be the first insurrectionist in the Trump administration.

Jared Wise, who was indicted for abetting an assault on law enforcement officers after he urged his fellow rioters to "kill" Capitol police, is now a DOJ senior adviser. While Wise sat for trial, Trump ordered the case to be dismissed before a verdict was reached.

"Jared Wise is a valued member of the Justice Department and we appreciate his contributions to our team," an unnamed DOJ spokesperson told NPR.

Also in the Trump administration is Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, who financially supported insurrectionists and has said that violence against police officers that day was justified.

So maybe Antoni will fit right in.