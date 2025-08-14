Corey Lewandowski, the pugnacious brawler who once managed Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, will just not go away. No, literally. He has apparently exceeded the 130 days he can serve as a “special government employee”—but he’s not leaving.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with Corey Lewandowski before he speaks at a campaign rally on Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, New Hampshire.

Lewandowski has been a frequent presence at the Department of Homeland Security, acting as the de facto chief of staff for Secretary Kristi Noem and amassing power at DHS. He’s fired people, signed off on billions of dollars in grant funding, demanded that employees take polygraph tests, and went to war on employees with pronouns in their bio. Quite the busy boy for someone with no official role.

In order to get around the 130-day limit, it appears that he’s just not clocking in, instead sliding in with other employees so he doesn’t have to swipe his badge. It’s totally great and cool to learn that government building security is so lax that it’s no problem for someone to get in without a badge.

Lewandowski has been keeping his own time, and according to him, he’s only worked 69 days (nice) since January 2025. The administration believes it is an undercount, but thus far, the White House hasn’t taken any action to remove the squatter.

Lewandowski’s employment status is the same as Elon Musk had, but Musk really did leave at the 130-day mark after launching his DOGE disaster. Of course, that departure got very messy when he started feuding with Trump.

Lewandowski draws no salary as an SGE, so it’s not like he’s clinging to this for the cash. But if he leaves, he can’t continue consolidating his power at DHS. He probably wouldn’t be able to accompany Noem on trips to Israel, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, El Salvador, and Mexico, even if he is her not-at-all-secret boyfriend.

It would be kind of weird to bring your boyfriend to high-level meetings with overseas diplomats or let him steer no-bid government contracts to cronies, as Noem has done with Lewandowski. But hey, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is letting his wife help run the Pentagon and bringing her to sensitive meetings with foreign military leaders, so maybe Lewandowski could just keep tagging along with Noem while she cosplays as a firefighter, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, and a border patrol cowgirl.

The real problem for Lewandowski isn’t the 130-day limit. If the White House wanted him to stay, they’d engage in complicated appointment shenanigans to let him do so, just like they did with Trump’s former personal attorney Alina Habba in her role as Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. There, the White House has strung together various short-term ways to keep her in her job despite not being confirmed by the Senate. But it’s Trump who doesn’t want Lewandowski in an official role, and it’s not like there’s any way around that.

Reportedly, Trump refused to let Lewandowski become Noem’s official chief of staff because he was worried about the optics of him working for someone he is romantically involved with. There’s also the small matter of both Noem and Lewandowski being married to other people, neither of whom ever seem to be mentioned.

So, possible romantic entanglements keep you out of the administration, but inciting people to kill police officers is no problem. Being a far-right troll who represented Andrew Tate? Totes cool. Hanging with white supremacists? You get to lead the U.S. Institute of Peace!

No one knows if the White House will bring the hammer down on Lewandowski, but maybe he can just officially move in with Noem rather than keeping an apartment across the street. It’s no chief of staff job, but at least he’d save some money on rent.