President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, and the selected location is quite intentional.

With a possible end to the Ukraine war on the table—one that Trump promised on Day 1 of his second term—the two leaders are meeting to negotiate on land that was once owned by Russia.

Trump said on Monday that he is “going to Russia on Friday,” despite Alaska being a U.S. state and not having been a Russian territory since 1867. He also said that he would know if a deal can get done “probably in the first two minutes.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with President Donald Trump at the White House on Feb. 28.

By hosting the meeting in Alaska, which the United States purchased from Russia for $7.2 million, Trump is reportedly preparing to open up Alaska’s rare resources in exchange for peace in Ukraine.

“We are going to see what happens,” Trump said when asked about the possible deal.

Of course, even the suggestion of handing over valuable U.S. minerals to Russia hasn’t landed well with Trump’s voter base. More so, Trump is also reportedly considering handing over Ukrainian minerals to Russia.

Should the rumored deal go through, the United States would agree to give Russia access to minerals in the land they’ve already seized from Ukraine. In other words, the Trump administration would be acknowledging the occupied Ukrainian land as Russia.

But one major aspect of the deal is still missing: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that he was hoping to set up a meeting between Ukraine and Russia during his Friday meeting with Putin. However, it’s unclear how favorably things will go for Zelenskyy given Trump’s ongoing favorable treatment of Putin and his growing cold shoulder toward Ukraine.

After all, it was just 6 months ago that Trump and Vice President JD Vance teamed up against Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House.

Now as his meeting with Putin approaches, we’re reminded that Trump is loyal to no one but himself.