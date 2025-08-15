President Donald Trump, in an on-brand episode of shooting the messenger, fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a weak July jobs report. As her replacement, he nominated E.J. Antoni, a Heritage Foundation economist, Project 2025 co-author, and long-time critic of the BLS.

Antoni has called BLS numbers “phoney baloney” and has floated the idea of suspending the monthly jobs report altogether. In Trumpworld, that’s the dream: Erase the bad consequences of his policies, or better yet, cook the numbers.

But killing the BLS report won’t make the bad news disappear. It just hands the keys to the only other national monthly jobs snapshot: the private-sector report put out by payroll processor ADP. And ADP isn’t in the business of flattering presidents.

While the two datasets often move in the same direction, ADP is more likely to flash a negative or sharply lower number. ADP, a private payroll processing giant, builds its report from anonymized pay data covering millions of U.S. workers and tracks only private-sector jobs.

One clear example came in June, when ADP released a report showing the only net loss of jobs so far in Trump’s second term. It showed a net drop of 33,000 jobs, compared with the BLS’s (still anemic) 14,000-job gain. Without the BLS numbers arriving after ADP’s, the media narrative would have been all about Trump’s job losses. In fact, that month’s BLS report—originally claiming 147,000 jobs created before a sharp downward revision this month—spared Trump major embarrassment.

And here’s the kicker: ADP doesn’t count government jobs at all, and Trump is hacking those to pieces. That means ADP’s figures can understate how bad things truly are. Wall Street, the Federal Reserve, and anyone who can read a chart will know to assume the truth is even uglier than ADP’s often bleak headlines.

So if Trump muzzles the BLS, ADP becomes the scoreboard, and his record will look weaker. Trump may think he’s gaming the stats, but the ADP reports are likely to become the loudest, most credible, and least flattering reality check of his presidency.