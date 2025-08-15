While California Gov. Gavin Newsom is unveiling his state’s plans to combat Texas Republicans’ attempts to rig the upcoming midterms, his social media account has been busy trolling President Donald Trump. Naturally, the right-wing-o-sphere is all up in its snowflake feelings about it.

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s show Friday to reassure Fox viewers that a recent statement by Newsom calling Trump “the lowest polling president in recent history” was definitely not getting under the GOP’s skin.

“Well, you know, the ultimate and false statement that Trump's low approval rating, it couldn't be higher,” Issa said.

But Issa and Bartiromo aren’t the only right-wingers trying to spin reality. Steven Cheung, White House communications director, attempted to twist a Newsom tweet about gerrymandering into a call to assassinate Trump. Seriously.

None of this is deterring Newsom and his staff from keeping up the trolling. On Friday, they dropped an all-caps demand that Newsom receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his “MOST INCREDIBLE MAPS IN THE HISTORY OF MAPPING.”

Regardless of your feelings about Newsom, one thing remains true—he really has a talent for driving GOP officials to distraction.