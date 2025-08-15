Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee sought to defend his push to exclude noncitizens from census counts by invoking the Three-Fifths Compromise—in which slaves counted as only three-fifths of a person when determining apportionment of U.S. House seats.

The comment came during a Friday appearance on Fox Business, in which Hagerty was seeking to advocate for and defend a new bill he introduced that would require a citizenship question on the decennial census and would count only U.S. citizens for apportionment of U.S. House districts and Electoral College votes.

Hagerty said blue states are "backfilling" population loss of U.S. citizens with "illegal aliens," which he said the Founding Fathers would never have accepted. He said his legislation would end that by only factoring citizens into the apportionment of political representation.

When asked by the Fox Business host if it's "constitutionally legal" to change this rule, Hagerty made his insane comment.

"There's a constitutional interpretation, I think, that has been misapplied that goes back to slavery days and what portion of a person is going to be counted," Hagerty said, seemingly referring to the Three-Fifths Compromise.

Of course, Hagerty’s bill almost certainly violates the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which clearly states, "Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State."

Apparently, reading comprehension is difficult for Hagerty, who doesn't understand that "whole number of persons" means everyone living in a state—not just citizens.

But Hagerty is trying to appease President Donald Trump, who has been trying for years to mess with the census to benefit red states. Trump has called for an entirely new census, even though the Constitution says it is Congress that has authority over the decennial process—i.e., once every 10 years—of counting the number of people in the country.

Aside from Hagerty, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia also introduced a bill to count only citizens for apportionment of representatives.

Trump has applauded the legislation, saying in July, "It's going to get in. It's going to pass, and we're going to be very happy."

While neither of these bills are likely to pass, given that the Senate filibuster still stands, it’s a terrifying prospect that Republicans are even pushing such blatantly unconstitutional legislation.

Scarier still is that you can’t trust the Supreme Court—stacked with Trump appointees who have given him carte blanche to trample on the Constitution—to block such a law if it ever passed.