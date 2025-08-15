Like a bad sequel nobody asked for, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents appear to be reliving Signalgate in their own incompetent way. According to screenshots and info obtained by 404 Media and shared Thursday, ICE agents allegedly added a random person with no law enforcement affiliation to a group chat by accident, breaking down a manhunt of an undocumented immigrant in real time.

“At first I thought it was just another series of spam messages like I get all the time from home improvement, car insurance, business loans, etc,” the civilian wrote in an online chat, obtained by the outlet. “Then I saw the rap sheet and license plate numbers and was like WTAF.”

The texts included unredacted information from an ICE “Field Operations Worksheet,” among other information that didn’t seem to be intentionally shared with the public.

“Going to need to roll out at 1000,” one of the texts read, with another person responding, “Copy. We can break it down at 10.”

Ultimately, this unsuspecting civilian was taken for quite the ride as the ICE agents—one of whom 404 Media independently verified from the information—hunted down the undocumented immigrant they intended to arrest.

And while the original Signalgate blunder—the unsecured group chat which included a journalist in a war plans discussion—had much more classified information to leak, and to a much more high-profile individual, the ICE group chat seems to paint a piece of a much larger picture: ICE agents are getting sloppy.

Then again, it’s not without good reason. The Trump administration has been building an army of ICE officials with their shiny, new budget while ramping up deportation demands across the board. Trump and his underlings have been advertising for anyone with the gumption to arrest “illegal aliens” to join their squad regardless of age or education level.

“We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in an Aug. 6 statement.

On top of allowing grandparents with little to no prior education to start arresting men and women, the administration adamantly against student loan forgiveness started offering the very same perk to those who sign up for the cause as well. With $50,000 signing bonuses, student loan forgiveness, and more, ICE has—according to the Department of Homeland Security—seen an influx of over 80,000 applications for ICE positions.

More so, the administration began forcing federal employees who once held jobs in other roles, like the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to either give up their jobs completely or start working for ICE. That means there are plenty of people carrying out the jobs of border patrol officers and ICE agents who may have little to no experience at all. Even worse, they may be signing up with a specific racist chip on their shoulder to begin with.

In the past few months alone, more than a handful of videos have surfaced showing ICE agents, some of them masked, manhandling and threatening immigrants and U.S. citizens they seek to detain.

Related |Pentagon scales back its invasion of Los Angeles

“They’re starting to resist more now,” an officer said to a colleague in a video during an arrest in July, unknowingly on camera at the time. “We’re going to end up shooting some of them.”

In the video, officers can be seen holding the men in chokeholds and forcing them face down onto the concrete.

However, the legality surrounding ICE arrests has been gray for quite some time. As the administration uses Penske trucks to carry out sting operations and seemingly disguises themselves to sneak up on unsuspecting immigrants, all rules are out the window.

It seems, at the end of the day, the only bottom line is deporting and imprisoning as many people as possible no matter the harm caused.