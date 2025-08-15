After California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out the U.S. Border Patrol for their attempt to intimidate Democrats in his state, one of their leaders ran to Fox News to complain.

California Democrats held a rally on Thursday to announce plans to push for redistricting changes in response to President Donald Trump’s order for Republicans to further gerrymander districts. Outside the event in California, U.S. Border Patrol agents in full gear walked around carrying weaponry.

“Right outside, at this exact moment, [are] dozens and dozens of ICE agents. Donald Trump—you think it’s coincidental?” Newsom asked the audience, who booed the intimidation tactic.

On Friday, Border Patrol El Centro Sector Chief Greg Bovino, who led the group of agents at the event, appeared on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” to discuss the incident. Directly asked by co-host Dana Perino whether the Border Patrol was at the meeting to purposely target participants, Bovino refused to directly answer the question.

“We absolutely targeted all of Los Angeles yesterday,” he replied. “We had 40 law enforcement teams spread across Los Angeles, going after those bad people and bad things.”

Bovino claimed that a suspected member of the Tren de Aragua gang had been arrested a few blocks away from the location, but he offered no evidence to substantiate his claims. The Trump administration and other Republicans have frequently invoked the Venezuelan gang to justify immigration enforcement abuses.

Bovino went on to complain that Newsom and other Democratic officials were having “meltdowns” and “tantrums” and wanted gang members “walking the streets.” Bovin’s rhetoric echoes other right-wing defenses of fascistic behavior, like the recent attempt by Attorney General Pam Bondi to usurp the power of the Washington, D.C., city government.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles.

The appearance is in line with Bovino’s method of doing business. He frequently appears in the media to promote harsh right-wing treatment of migrant populations and their families.

He also has a history of lying. In January, after Congress had certified Trump’s election victory, Bovino conducted an immigration raid in Kern County, California. At the time, he claimed that the action was mainly targeting people who had criminal records. But a subsequent review conducted by the outlet CalMatters revealed that of the 78 people arrested, 77 had no prior record with the Border Patrol agency.

It is under Bovino’s command that many of the disruptive immigration raids ordered by the Trump administration in Los Angeles took place. In recent weeks, Bovino-led operations in which rental trucks were used to abduct migrants have come under criticism.

The Trump administration has shown an inability to handle mockery and direct criticism. Facing legitimate blowback, figures like Bovino often turn to the right-wing airwaves of Fox News, which they then use as a platform to complain and make allegations that won’t be questioned.

On Friday, it was Bovino’s time to join the growing list of complainers.