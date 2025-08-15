President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met Friday on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Alaska, to address Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. However, Trump’s giddy reaction as Putin approached on the tarmac feels less than presidential.

The Kremlin quickly shared clips of Trump smiling and chatting with Putin at the meeting, according to the Associated Press.

Before landing in Alaska, Trump’s statements about the summit were often incoherent, and what we can expect from these meetings remains to be seen.

What do you think will happen?