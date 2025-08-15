A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

The jobs report that Trump can't kill

Firing the messenger won’t make the bad news disappear.

Even the White House wants this Trump ally's 'job' to end already

Gotta love that the White House has the most smarmy of squatters.

Here's California Democrats' plan to fight the GOP's power grab

"If California, one of the most un-Trumped states in America, is not successful, it’s at our peril.”

Cartoon: Federalized DC

This won’t be good.

DC officials clap back at Trump's 'unlawful' takeover

D.C. is using Trump’s own bag of tricks.

Gavin Newsom's epic trolling is sending Republicans into fits

The mastery of Trump’s capitalization is one of the best parts.

We're now at the military-checkpoints stage of Trump's DC takeover

And like so many things that this administration does, it’s most likely illegal.

Uh-oh! Trump has lost his rizz among the youth who voted for him

We’re so glad the kids are no longer delulu about this president.

