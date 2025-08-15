Maybe President Donald Trump needs to fly back from his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sooner rather than later. His MAGA lackeys seem to be fighting—again.

But for those not closely following the episodes of “The Real Housewives of Pennsylvania Avenue,” we’ve got you covered.

On Friday morning, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he was 100% absolutely not running for president in 2028. As a matter of fact, his loyalty is to Trump, he said—despite the fact that the Constitution bars Trump from running again.

"The swamp is in full panic mode," Kennedy wrote on X. "They’re pushing the flat-out lie that I’m running for president in 2028. Let me be clear: I am not running for president in 2028."

According to the toxic-water-swimming, anti-vaccine head of the U.S. health apparatus, the “DC lobby shops” are just vying to "drive a wedge” between him and Trump.

Then again, if we wind back the tape to a few episodes earlier, the rumor—or the call—seems to be coming from inside the house.

Everything appears to stem from pro-bigotry activist Laura Loomer’s dissatisfaction over the Trump administration rehiring Vinay Prasad as Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulator earlier this week. As Daily Kos previously reported, Prasad was initially pushed out on Loomer’s behest in late July, but his layoff was short-lived.

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer rallies in favor of Donald Trump outside a federal courthouse in Miami in 2023.

After Prasad made his return this week, Loomer had plenty of thoughts about Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda to go along with it. However, this time, she aimed her sights at Kennedy and Stefanie Spear, his senior counselor and former staffer on his failed 2024 presidential campaign.

Per Politico on Wednesday, Loomer said that Spear’s position would result in her trying to “utilize her position to try to lay the groundwork for a 2028 RFK presidential run.”

Loomer went on to paint Spear as someone against the administration for her environmentally friendly media outlet, EcoWatch, previously sharing alleged screenshots of Kennedy’s right-hand staffer calling Secretary of State Marco Rubio a climate change denier.

But it wasn’t just Spears whom Loomer is out for. Loomer—who has seemingly helped to oust a handful of Trump administration employees, despite holding no federal position herself—is looking toward Kennedy, with an odd dose of modesty too.

“I’m not naive enough to think that the president is going to get rid of RFK, but I will say that … there are concerns about some of the staffing decisions over at HHS,” she told Politico.

While Kennedy shut down the rumors outright, Kennedy’s supporters—and Spears—attended a call to mobilize grassroots support for a super PAC with ties to Kennedy just last month.

In other words, whether a presidential run comes out of the throes of MAHA remains unclear. However, the infighting and pettiness coming from within is guaranteed.