Injustice for All is a weekly series about how the Trump administration is trying to weaponize the justice system—and the people who are fighting back.

Why couldn’t DOGE stop the Russians from getting all our court data?

Last week, Politico broke the news that the federal court filing system had been the subject of a massive hack. That’s a big problem, because while many court filings are public, the filing system also houses sealed documents, such as information about confidential criminal informants. There’s no question that the court filing system is susceptible to breaches. It was breached in 2020, though not at this scale.

There’s evidence that Russia was at least partly responsible for the hack as part of what appears to be a multi-year effort to breach the database. Investigators found that the hack appeared to target criminal cases with overseas ties and parties with Russian and Eastern European surnames. Of course, President Donald Trump doesn’t see this as a big problem, as he never really finds fault with Russia’s actions. When asked about it during a Wednesday press conference at the Kennedy Center, he responded with a flip “Are you surprised?” and “They hack in, that’s what they do.”

But also, according to Trump, while Russia is good at hacking, “we’re actually better at it.” Which raises the question: Where were the teen geniuses of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency during all this? Weren’t they all hired because of their extremely great coding abilities? Couldn’t they just deploy an AI chatbot or something to fix it all? Of course, the DOGE kids suck at cybersecurity, so it seems we just have to throw up our hands and live with leaky databases.

Even Trump’s judicial appointees know he’s wrong

On Monday, in a move sure to enrage Trump because he views all his judicial appointees as bound to rule in his favor, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich enjoined the administration from continuing to withhold funds from the National Endowment for Democracy. As Friedrich pointed out in her opinion, the administration even admitted they knew they were wrong: “Tellingly, the defendants do not dispute that the Act prohibits the executive branch from imposing extra-statutory policy-based conditions on the Endowment's funding, Yet record evidence clearly shows that the defendants are withholding funding for impermissible policy reasons.”

Turns out declaring that you’re withholding funds because they are “subject to review for alignment with Administration priorities” when a statute says you can’t do that, doesn’t work out so well.

Prepare yourself for the howls of rage about how Friedrich is a closet progressive, but that would be news to Orrin Hatch, who she worked for when he was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, or George W. Bush, who named her to the United States Sentencing Commission.

Well, some of Trump’s judicial appointees …

Way back in April, Judge James E. Boasberg found there was probable cause to hold Trump officials in criminal contempt for disregarding his order to turn two deportee flights to El Salvador around. A D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel stayed the order and then sat on it for three months, just enough time to let Trump’s former personal defense attorney Emil Bove get confirmed to the court, as the stay meant that there could be no further investigation of Bove’s role in the deportations until it was lifted. Then Bove got confirmed, and just a week later, on a 2-1 decision, two of Trump’s most loyal judicial soldiers, Gregory G. Katsas and Neomi Rao, threw out the contempt ruling entirely, because, of course, Boasberg exceeded his authority by daring ever to impose consequences on the executive branch.

Most transparent administration in history has to be ordered by a court to be transparent

The Trump administration never misses an opportunity to brag about how transparent it is, but if that were true, they wouldn’t be fighting a court order requiring them to restore a congressionally mandated website that shows how the executive branch is spending your tax dollars.

Yes, Congress passed a law about it, but Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought told Congress in March that the executive branch now considered the law unconstitutional and took the website down. This is … not how that works.

In July, a lower court ordered the administration to restore the website, but rather than doing so, the Department of Justice raced to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to explain that the lower court order had to be stayed because it violated the separation of powers for Congress to tell it what to do. This is … also not how that works.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals was not having it. In declining to stay the lower court ruling, Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson, a George H.W. Bush appointee, was absolutely unmoved by that argument.

“[N]o Congress should be made to wait while the Executive intrudes on its plenary power over appropriations and disclosure thereof,” the judge wrote. “The public interest is best served by maintaining the separation-of-powers balance struck by the Constitution and especially so if the challenged statutes keep the citizenry abreast regarding duly appropriated expenditures.”

In theory, this means that the administration has to put the website back up and let everyone see how they’re spending all our money, but in reality, we know it will just run to the Supreme Court.

The vestigial remains of DOGE now get to see even more of your private data

Back in June, the Supreme Court rewarded Trump by holding, without any explanation, that even though lower courts had blocked DOGE from accessing sensitive Social Security data, it was really important that DOGE got to spelunk through that data while litigation continued. But just in case you weren’t feeling like enough of your private data could be viewed by feral tween goblins, never fear: The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has got your back.

On Tuesday, relying on the Supreme Court’s decision despite it not having any actual, well, reasoning, the appeals court ruled that since DOGE gets Social Security data, they can also have high-level IT access to data at the Treasury Department, the Department of Education, and the Office of Personnel Management. Sure, there are laws against this, like the Privacy Act of 1974, but what are laws in the face of what Trump wants? And this time, he didn’t even have to run to the Supreme Court to get his way.