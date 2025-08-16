President Donald Trump launched a militarized assault on Washington, pushing the lie that it and other Democratic-led cities are lawless dystopias in need of his intervention. Meanwhile, Texas Republicans are trying to rig the 2026 midterm election by redrawing congressional maps.

And it’s all on video!

Texas state Rep. James Talarico hit up Fox News to explain why he and dozens of other Democratic lawmakers left Texas to block GOP gerrymandering efforts. Will Cain, a MAGA zealot who was recently hired by Fox to replace anchor Neil Cavuto in January, was no match.

Right-wing pundit Tomi Lahren was on Fox News on Tuesday to cheerlead Trump’s military takeover of Washington, calling the wannabe dictator “a man of action.”

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will be hosting the 2025 Kennedy Center award show, allowing him to relive his glory days as a reality TV star. It was a predictably hideous display.

As the Trump administration continues to spin lies about crime in the nation’s capital, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stepped in it during a Fox News appearance this week—by making the mistake of telling the truth.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland wasn’t going to let Americans forget that Trump’s faux concern for public safety in Washington is contradicted by all of his actions since taking office.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, has made it a habit of smacking down Trump and the GOP's outrageous gerrymandering efforts, which are aimed at minimizing backlash from their unpopular policies ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Pritzker also took a shot at Trump's disaster of a health secretary on Wednesday.

It’s been yet another chaotic week of Republican incompetence, and unfortunately, there are no signs they’ll learn from their mistakes anytime soon.

