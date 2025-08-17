Black Music Sunday is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music, with over 275 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

While writing the musical happy birthday to former President Barack Obama story earlier this month, I spent quite a bit of time listening to Aretha Franklin who is, was, and will always be “The Queen of Soul” in my book. It’s hard for me to believe that seven years have passed since she joined the ancestors, at the age of 76, on Aug. 16, 2018. Her musical gifts to us all have been a part of the soundtrack of my life since I first heard her in the 1960s.

For young folks in your lives who perhaps are familiar with Franklin only via hearing mom and dad or grandma and granddad play her music, or who don’t know her story here’s her bio, in a book for the littles in your life:

x YouTube Video

And here’s a 6-minute bio for some of you olders:

x YouTube Video

Music editor Simon Glickman, at Musician’s Guide, has a detailed biography of Franklin’s life. Here’s the opening, covering her beginnings:

Franklin was raised in Detroit, the daughter of famed minister C. L. Franklin and gospel singer Barbara Franklin, who left the family when Aretha was small and died shortly thereafter. The singer told Ebony's Laura B. Randolph, "She was the absolute lady," although she admits that memories of her mother are few. The Reverend Franklin was no retiring clergyman; he enjoyed the popularity and, to some degree, the lifestyle of a pop star. He immediately recognized his daughter's prodigious abilities, and offered to arrange for piano lessons. However, the child declined, instead teaching herself to play by listening to records. Franklin's talent as a singer allowed her to perform with her father's traveling gospel show. She sang regularly before his congregation at Detroit's New Bethel Baptist Church as well, where her performance of "Precious Lord," among other gospel gems, was captured for posterity. She was 14 years old but already a spellbinding performer. Producer Jerry Wexler--who shepherded Franklin to greatness on behalf of Atlantic Records some years later--was stunned by the 1956 recording. "The voice was not that of a child but rather of an ecstatic hierophant [a priest in ancient Greece]," he recalled in his book Rhythm and the Blues. Franklin's life was no church social, however. She became a mother at age 15 and had her second child two years later. "I still wanted to get out and hang with my friends," she told Ebony's Randolph, "so I wanted to be in two places at the same time. But my grandmother helped me a lot, and my sister and my cousin. They would babysit so I could get out occasionally." Although first inspired by gospel music, Franklin soon became interested in non-religious music. After receiving her father's encouragement, she traveled to New York in 1960, embarked on vocal and dance lessons, and hired a manager. She then began recording demonstration tapes. Like singer-songwriter-pianist Ray Charles, who has often been credited with the invention of "soul music," Franklin brought the fire of gospel to pop music, her spiritual force in no way separated from her earthy sexuality. Celebrated Columbia Records executive John Hammond was so taken by Franklin's recordings that he signed her immediately. Her first Columbia album was issued in the fall of 1960. While a few singles made a respectable showing on the charts, it was clear that the label wasn't adequately showcasing her gifts, either in its choice of material or production. "I cherish the recordings we made together," remarked Hammond in Rhythm and the Blues, "but, finally, Columbia was a white company [that] misunderstood her genius."

I was very aware of Franklin’s incredible recorded performance of “Amazing Grace,” and wore out several copies of the album.

In fact, I used it for the music at my first wedding. What I didn’t know was that it was also the title of a film that was “lost” for many years. In 2018, film critic Alissa Wilkinson wrote an in-depth review for Vox, which I can cite only a bit of.

It took 46 years for Aretha Franklin’s concert doc to come out. The wait was worth it. Most of us aren’t used to thinking of documentaries as anything more than didactic tools, but there’s always been one big exception: concert films. Which makes perfect sense, since concerts are experiential; at a concert, you don’t just listen to the music, you become part of the music, feeling it flow through your body. And a good concert film is the next best thing. But even among the pantheon of great concert docs, the long-lost Amazing Grace — which Sydney Pollack filmed over two nights in 1972, as Aretha Franklin recorded the live album of the same name that would become one of her most acclaimed — is an extraordinary film, one that seems like it could stir even the most skeptical soul. The reason for that seems clear: Amazing Grace is not just a concert movie, but a gospel music concert movie, and one filmed in a church. Not some staid, folded-hands church — a vibrant and animated black church, with a congregation who knows that if you’re sitting in your pew watching other people make music every week, you should probably go elsewhere. Church is no spectator sport. Kept under a bushel for more than four decades while it was held up by both technical issues and lawsuits, it seemed like Amazing Grace would never see the light of day. But now it has finally been finished and released just months after the singer’s show-stopping funeral. And for its 87-minute runtime, those of us in the audience aren’t an audience at all. We’re bearing witness to one of the greatest performances of all time. We get to be part of a ritual of remembrance, a cry for mercy, and a long plea for justice. And if we’re just sitting there watching other people make music, we’re doing it wrong. The release of the film, which came after Franklin’s death, was discussed on CBS’ morning show. x YouTube Video CBS Mornings video note: The film “Amazing Grace” captures Aretha Franklin recording her legendary gospel album of the same name over the course of two days in 1972. Two of Franklin's family members and the film’s producers join"CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller to talk about the documentary that took 46 years to make it to the big screen Here’s the trailer: x YouTube Video Here’s the full concert film:

x YouTube Video

The Academy of Achievement continues her story, in “We all need respect. Everybody wants respect of some kind”:

Determined to make a change, in 1967, Franklin moved from Columbia to Atlantic Records, the R&B-oriented label founded by Ahmet Ertegun. Ertegun, the son of a Turkish diplomat, had spent his student years in Washington, D.C., where he fell in love with jazz, blues, and the entire rich tradition of African American music. He had focused on bringing black artists to the attention of a larger public, enjoying particular success with singer and pianist Ray Charles. Ertegun assigned producer Jerry Wexler to work with Franklin. Rather than selecting material for her, Wexler urged her to choose her own songs. Rather than having elaborate orchestral arrangements written for her, he urged her to accompany herself on the piano and create the groove for each song, allowing improvising musicians to follow her lead. Her first single for Atlantic, “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” shot to number one on the R&B chart, and to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and gave the title to her first album. In December of 1967, the B-side of her first single, “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” also made the R&B Top 40.

I don’t usually post greatest-hits albums, but in this case, I’ll make an exception—there are just too many of her hits to post individually:

x YouTube Video

Track listing:1. Respect 0:00:00 2. I Say a Little Prayer 0:02:24 3. (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman 0:06:00 4. Think 0:08:455. Chain of Fools 0:11:03 6. Ain't No Way 0:13:497. Rock Steady 0:18:02 8. Bridge Over Troubled Water 0:21:179. Day Dreaming 0:26:4910. I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You) 0:31:5111. You Send Me 0:33:3612. Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do) 0:36:0213. Son of a Preacher Man 0:39:2914. You're All I Need to Get By 0:42:4915. Baby I Love You 0:46:2516. Do Right Woman - Do Right Man 0:49:0817. Something He Can Feel 0:52:2418. The Weight 0:58:4319. Don't Play That Song 1:01:46 20. A Change Is Gonna Come 1:04:46

When Franklin passed, Daily Kos contributor True Blue Majority posted “If ‘Respect’ and ‘Think’ are the only Aretha songs you know... here is a two-hour playlist,” and she included this list:

Do Right Woman, Do Right Man See Saw Baby I Love You I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You) Runnin Out Of Fools Chain Of Fools Dr. Feelgood Rock Steady Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do) Since You’ve Been Gone Don’t Play That Song Think Come Back Baby Something He Can Feel Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) Who’s Zoomin’ Who? The House That Jack Built Spanish Harlem Dark End Of The Street Day Dreaming Freeway Of Love Good To Me As I Am To You I Say A Little Prayer Baby, Baby, Baby Respect Ain’t No Way Bridge Over Troubled Water Drown In My Own Tears Rolling In The Deep Call Me (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman Angel

There are also too many powerful obituaries to post here. I’ll just sample a few of them. From Jon Pareles at The New York Times:

Aretha Franklin, Indomitable ‘Queen of Soul,’ Dies at 76

The Guardian also live-streamed the 9 hours of her funeral:

x YouTube Video

After she passed, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture posted this tribute:

The Queen of Soul: An Appreciation

As I think about what Aretha Franklin means to the world, I think about the essence of soul singing. A common definition of “soul” highlights its connection to gospel music, to rhythm and blues, and some degree, rock 'n' roll; soul also is the fully surrendered embrace of the spirit, awash with unbridled emotion. If you think of soul that way, you begin to understand why people called Aretha Franklin "The Queen of Soul." Franklin’s legacy is not limited to her command of a musical genre or her popularity at any given time. Her voice put people in touch with something deeper, connecting them to their own emotions and feelings often ignored. The precision with which she conveyed the emotional power at the heart of any song was, quite simply, a work of art. The way she used her voice always made us feel, no matter what the song. If the essence of music lies in its ability to help us to know our authentic selves and transcend to new heights, then it was Aretha Franklin who taught us how to listen and to make ourselves whole again. By Dwandalyn Reece, Curator of Music and Performing Arts, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

Franklin’s official website has a raft of videos you can explore, and since I can’t pick a favorite song among her many, I’ll pick one of my favorite “Aretha moments” to post here, and will have lots more in the comments section below.

WATCH: Aretha Franklin brings Obama to tears with rousing performance of ‘Natural Woman’

A slew of performances at the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., that aired on CBS Tuesday night paid tribute to a group of honorees that ranged from “Star Wars” filmmaker George Lucas to Broadway actress and singer Rita Moreno. But only one performance brought President Barack Obama to tears. And that was before the fur drop. Singer-songwriter Carole King, 73, was one of the six honorees to receive 2015 Kennedy Center Honors in a year-end gala in the nation’s capital. Among the hundreds of compositions credited to her is 1967’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” a single co-written by King and made famous by soul singer Aretha Franklin. Tuesday night, Franklin took the stage and sang what has become a staple for the Queen of Soul. From the moment Franklin appeared on stage in a floor-length fur coat, it was a master class in how to be a diva.

x YouTube Video

Looking forward to seeing/hearing what you select as your “Franklin favorites.”