Taylor Swift has been on the road—and the political stage—longer than many presidential candidates. Her 21-month-long “Eras Tour” took to 21 counties and over 50 cities, drawing stadiums full of die-hard fans. Earlier this year, she reminded everyone of her reach with a brief but buzzy appearance on the Super Bowl jumbotron.

Not everyone’s impressed, though. President Donald Trump has emerged as one of her most vocal critics, declaring in both May and August that Swift is “no longer hot.” His grudge isn’t random—Swift famously endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in 2024, directly opposing Trump.

True to form, he seems unable—or unwilling—to shake it off.

But Trump’s jabs don’t seem to be hurting her. A new Navigator Research poll, conducted Aug. 7-11, finds that 50% of registered voters view Swift favorably, while 36% view her unfavorably.

“Donald Trump’s Truth Social attacks on Taylor Swift aren’t working, and the data proves it,” said Erica Seifert, senior director of Navigator Research. “As we have known all too well, the majority of Americans view her favorably. It’s not a fearless move to go after Swift; it’s another attempt by a failed leader to take attention away from his big, bad reputation.”

Her politics have deepened partisan fault lines, though. Among Democrats, her net favorability is +49 points, and among independents, it’s +8 points. Among Republicans, however, she’s now at -22 points—a sharp drop from August 2023, when she was at +15 points. That decline accelerated after her Harris endorsement, especially among voters without a college degree.

The pessimistic view among Republicans isn’t surprising given Trump’s ongoing attacks. Last September, he blasted out an all-caps Truth Social post declaring his hatred for Swift, a message that set the tone for conservative media coverage and GOP voter sentiment.

This shift matches other polling. An NBC News survey conducted in September 2024, just days after Swift publicly endorsed Harris, found that about 47% of Republicans viewed her negatively—a sharp rise from 26% in November 2023. Positive views among Republicans fell from 28% to just 12% over the same period. Meanwhile, her favorability among Democrats increased from 53% to 58%.

It’s worth noting that not everyone was paying attention. A YouGov poll conducted before Swift’s endorsement in August 2024 found that just over two-thirds of Americans (68%) were indifferent to her political nod, while only 8% said it would make them more likely to endorse her preferred candidate.

Swift’s popularity goes beyond politics, though. In the past week, she revealed the title of her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” as well as more details about the album on an enormously popular football podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

As Swift prepares for a new era, her political and cultural influence shows no signs of waning. Whether on stage or in the political arena, she remains a powerful force capable of shaping public discourse—and, for better or worse, drawing the ire of the most powerful person in the country.