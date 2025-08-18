When Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters isn’t busy blaming the presence of porn on his computer on a vast, shadowy conspiracy to remove him from office, he’s busy making sure no woke elite teachers get in the classroom.

On Friday, the state kicked off the use of an assessment, created by the far-right propaganda machine PragerU, that will be given to teachers from “woke” states only to weed out any secret progressives. Right now, only elites from California and New York have to take the assessment, but Walters says he may expand it to eight other states.

“Who needs a master’s degree?” by Pedro Molina

Besides likely being incredibly unconstitutional, it’s also stupidly timed, as some Oklahoma schools begin on Monday. According to Walters’ office, there is a “fairly large” number of people from those woke states that are seeking teaching certificates, which sure looks a lot like the state dragged its feet until it could make it unlikely that the potentially woke teachers would get to start teaching Monday.

Walters had previously announced this great plan to improve education in the state, but CNN obtained access to the assessment itself as the state began administering it. It’s exactly what you would expect from PragerU, famous for such historically accurate videos as showing Frederick Douglass defending slavery, and such good and cool things as pushing Christian nationalism.

The anti-woke assessment has multiple questions about “undoing the damage of gender ideology" taught and tested in California teacher training—which is a gross and transphobic way of describing the requirement that California teachers have training on resources for LGBTQ+ youth. The horror. Other questions are about freedom of religion, while still others are weirdly about basic civics, like what the two chambers of Congress are called.

No law allows Walters to do this. In fact, Oklahoma’s own law on teacher licensure for out-of-state teachers mentions no such assessment nor explains that there is a carveout for woke states. The state’s education website doesn’t announce this assessment on its dashboard of which out-of-state certifications match up to certifications in Oklahoma, nor is it announced anywhere on the teacher certification page.

It’s also likely unconstitutional. In a case about a California law limiting new residents for their first year in the state to the amount of welfare benefits they would have received in their previous state, the court held that the law discriminated against people based on their prior residences. The state couldn’t make the amount of a benefit contingent on where you lived before.

States have the authority to regulate certain things about out-of-state teachers, as the state has a legitimate interest in ensuring that teachers licensed elsewhere are qualified to teach in Oklahoma. It would be fine for Oklahoma to require California teachers to take an assessment covering a reading curriculum required in Oklahoma, but which California teachers receive no training on.

And it would be fine, in this hypothetical, for Oklahoma to not require Arizona teachers to take that assessment if those teachers received instruction on that same reading curriculum during their licensure. That’s not discriminatory—it’s consistent.

It might even be permissible for Oklahoma to require all out-of-state teachers seeking licensure in the state to take the dumb PragerU test, but there’s no legal justification for just saying that if you are from a state Walters thinks is woke, you have an additional hoop to jump through to be allowed to teach in the state.

There are, of course, various metrics to rank how good a state’s education system is, but no matter how you slice it, Oklahoma is, at best, in the bottom three in the nation. But Walters doesn’t actually care about improving education. He’s a stuntman, with nonsense like trying to force public schools to purchase $3.3 million worth of Trump Bibles and ordering schools to incorporate teaching the Bible. Of course he was always going to ally with PragerU, which was ideally situated to take advantage of the administration’s war on public broadcasting, making a play to be the educational content provider to children.

It’s worked out pretty well for PragerU thus far. Last month, the White House announced a partnership with the company to provide AI-slop videos that have things like Founding Father John Adams declaring that “facts do not care about our feelings.”

Oklahoma isn’t the only state working with PragerU, though it does currently seem to be the only one using their terrible products to determine whether teachers get to have jobs. Louisiana announced a “partnership” with the company earlier this year to produce classroom instructional videos. In December 2024, South Carolina published “PragerU Standards Aligned Resources” on the state’s education website, which shows each state school standard and aligns PragerU content with it.

It’s not just that PragerU is an ideological nightmare, producing videos like one where Christopher Columbus declares that “being taken as a slave is better than being killed, no? I don't see the problem.” It’s also not an education company—it’s a media company, not accredited in any state, and not run by people with education expertise.

People like Walters and companies like PragerU are doubly harmful. First, it pushes white supremacy and Christian nationalism on students. It also, however, harms students by failing to provide them with an actual education, instead substituting conservative video garbage. And apparently in Oklahoma, if you’re presumed to be woke, you can’t teach without being subjected to it.