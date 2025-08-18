President Donald Trump is reportedly consumed with what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will wear to a meeting at the White House on Monday, with two Trump aides reaching out to Zelenskyy to ask if the war-time leader plans to wear a suit, according to Axios.

Zelenskyy is headed to the White House on Monday to hear just how awful the "deal" is that Trump wants him to make in order to get Russia to stop mercilessly bombing innocent civilians in his country.

And White House aides are apparently worried Zelenskyy's garb could make Trump explode again like he did back in February, when he and his yesman vice president, JD Vance, ambushed Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, in a spectacle that brought shame to the United States.

An unnamed White House official told Axios that "it would be a good sign for peace" if Zelenskyy wore a suit, but they added, "We don't expect him to do it."

If Trump dresses down Zelenskyy again for his sartorial choices, it would be in stark contrast to how he treated Putin at the failed summit he had with the Russian war criminal in Alaska on Friday.

Trump smiled and clapped as he watched Putin stroll down the red carpet Trump rolled out for him. Trump then yukked it up with his baby-murdering pal in the presidential limo, and even planned to hold a lavish lunch with the evil dictator, with a menu showing he was set to serve Putin filet mignon and crème brûlée, according to a menu White House officials left in a printer at a hotel in Alaska where the meeting took place.

President Donald Trump greets Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Alaska.

After the meeting concluded without a deal, the lunch was called off. Trump then held a joint appearance where Putin made Trump look like a cuck by speaking first and showing that Trump didn’t convince him at all to stop the murders and end the war.

Indeed, it looks like Trump is more on Putin’s side than Zelenskyy’s, even though Putin started the war and has been committing atrocities to reach his end game of expanding Russia’s footprint on the world.

Trump has said that Ukraine needs to give up land to Russia, which would give Putin what he wants with zero consequences, likely making Putin feel enabled to spread his murderous attacks further into Europe. Trump also doesn’t want Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, ceding to another one of Putin’s demands.

That’s likely why the leaders of some of Europe's most powerful countries will also attend the White House meeting with Zelenskyy. In attendance will be German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, all of whom have a stake in preventing Putin from widening his war.

Trump, meanwhile, sent a ridiculous Truth Social post on Monday ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy, in which he showed that the pundits who are saying his meeting with Putin was a disaster are getting under the fragile man-child's skin.

In the post, in which he sounds like the least intelligent kid in a third grade class, Trump claimed to have “settled 6 Wars in 6 months” and that he is sick of hearing “other” people whom he said “truly don’t have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS, that is Sleepy Joe Biden’s war, not mine.”

"I’m only here to stop it, not to prosecute it any further. It would have NEVER happened if I was President. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them," Trump added. "They are 'STUPID' people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX. Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done—I always do!!! President DJT"

Hey, White House aides, please come take grandpa and bring him back to the nursing home. He’s having one of his delusional outbursts again.