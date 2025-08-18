Republicans spun excuses for President Donald Trump’s weak track record with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, just ahead of his Monday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During Monday morning appearances on Fox Business, DOGE cheerleader Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri and reckless driver Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas deflected blame from Russia and tried to rewrite history.

"I want to remind everybody that this is [former President] Joe Biden's war, but it's also the European Union's war,” Marshall told Fox Business. “Look, we've been babysitting Europe since World War II. We have 100,000 troops. We're spending $50 billion a year there. This is the E.U.'s war.”

Alford, known for dismissing GOP failures with lines like “God has a plan,” raised the white flag on Fox, blaming Zelenskyy and, of course, Biden.

“Look at the attitude that Zelenskyy had in the Oval Office. I think President Trump is setting it up for today to have a big win in the Oval Office. And I think it's going to mean, looking at the past a little bit, we realize that Joe Biden broke it, and now the U.S. taxpayers, the U.S., and along with Europe, is going to have to buy it.”

The “attitude” Alford is referring to is Zelenskyy’s self-possessed leadership during his February Oval Office visit, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance blindsided and harassed him, debasing the United States on the world stage.

Last week, Trump was seen clapping like a circus seal as Putin walked down the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Alaska, for their meeting. “He made America weaker as perceived by the rest of the world, and he humiliated himself,” Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California told CNN, summing up Trump’s latest example of pantomime diplomacy.

As Trump snuggles up to world dictators, it’s clear that his GOP minions aren’t promoting any strategy other than surrender.