Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used an Oval Office Q&A on Monday to take a well-aimed shot at a conservative host for playing fashion police.

From left, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance talk in the Oval Office in February.

Back in February, when President Donald Trump ambushed Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, right-wing Real America’s Voice correspondent Brian Glenn criticized the war-time president’s military fatigues to his face. And Trump was quick to bring that up on Monday.

“That's the one that attacked you last time,” Trump told Zelenskyy when it was time for Glenn to ask a question.

“I remember,” Zelenskyy responded.

“I apologize to you. You look wonderful,” said Glenn, who is also Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend.

“But you are in the same suit,” Zelenskyy replied, smiling at the MAGA fashionista. “I have changed, but you are not,” he added, eliciting laughter from the room.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope for a truce that would allow Ukraine to resume holding free and fair elections, which have been suspended since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

“You say, during the war, you can't have elections,” Trump said, cutting in. “So let me just say—three and a half years from now, so you mean if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections?”

“You like this idea?” Zelenskyy said with a laugh, amid an awkward and ambivalent reaction from right-wing media. He was likely referring to Trump’s history of election denialism and flirtation with running for an illegal third term.

Zelenskyy’s poised wit in the face of vacuous MAGA talking points contrasts sharply with Trump’s glib nod to authoritarianism—a stark reminder of what each leader truly represents.