A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Meet the MAGA Americans who moved to Russia—to hilarious results

Check out these prime examples of FAFO.

Texas Democrats are back. What now?

Republicans might not sweep five gerrymandered seats as easily as they hope.

Check out Trump's dumb new plan to rig elections

No more mail-in votes or vote-counting machines, says the convicted felon.

Cartoon: Criminal spotted

The crime wave in D.C. is coming from inside the White House.

Want to teach in Oklahoma? Take this test to prove you're not too woke

Its education system is one of the worst in the nation but sure, be choosy.

Trump says Zelenskyy must give in to Russia—in formal wear

Way to focus on the important things, Donny.

Top Trump lackey demands DC residents 'kiss the ground' for occupation

Hey, Jeanine Pirro, how about you kiss our ass?

Who's to blame for Trump kowtowing to Russia? Biden, of course.

When Trump fumbles, his minions blame anyone but him.

