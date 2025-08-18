Attorney General Pam Bondi took time away from not releasing the Epstein files to appear on Fox Business Monday, where she offered proof that Washington, D.C., residents are thrilled to be occupied by the military: a secret whispering campaign!

“Listen, our law enforcement officers are telling us that people are coming up to them on the street. And they said, a lot of people are walking by, whispering, saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you,’” Bondi told the ever-credulous Larry Kudlow. “They're hearing stories every single night and day of people saying that they feel safe now to walk their own neighborhood where they live because of what our great men and women in law enforcement are doing at the directive of the president.”

Bondi’s fairy tale of thankful citizens who are so discreet that not a single person can attest to its existence is reminiscent of her boss Donald Trump’s trademark fiction of grateful people approaching him with “tears in their eyes.”

Trump’s decision to occupy D.C. under the pretense that the nation’s capital is a veritable Thunderdome of crime clashes with the reality that violent crime rates are at historic lows.

Bondi’s TV appearance came just hours after U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and former Fox News rage baiter Jeanine Pirro chastised D.C. residents for not being more grateful to federal agents. It seems all that whispering must be too quiet for anyone to hear.