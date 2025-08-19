The government is obligated by law to explain how it plans to use the information it collects. But the Trump administration hasn’t provided many details yet.

By Jessica Huseman for Votebeat

The U.S. Justice Department has begun asking states to hand over lots of information, including voter rolls, in its campaign to check compliance with federal voting laws. Pennsylvania got an expanded request last week. Eventually, all 50 states will be contacted.

State officials tell Votebeat they are hesitant to respond to the requests, which haven’t provided much explanation of how the data will be used or protected.

Their reluctance makes sense: The requests themselves might violate federal law.

Some states, including Maine, have already said no to the Justice Department’s request. Others are still reviewing them.

The response echoes what we saw in 2017, when a different arm of the Trump administration — the voter fraud commission he appointed to investigate his spurious claims — asked every state for their voter rolls.

That push collapsed quickly after a bipartisan outcry. Mississippi’s then-secretary of state, Republican Delbert Hosemann, famously told the commission it could "go jump in the Gulf of Mexico" (a rebuke that Maine’s secretary of state nodded to this year, when he said the DOJ could "jump in the Gulf of Maine“).

It remains to be seen whether Republican state officials will be more receptive now that 1) time has passed 2) “election integrity” has become a bigger part of their brand, and 3) the request is coming through DOJ channels. But the concerns — vague legal justification, privacy risks, and lack of clarity on data use — remain essentially the same. And this time, states are being asked for a lot more. The letters sent to states include requests for information on everything from noncitizen voter registration to election procedures. In the letter to Colorado, the DOJ asked for basically everything.