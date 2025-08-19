Rep. Elise Stefanik received a Bronx Cheer when she showed up to an event in her district on Monday, with a group of protesters loudly booing the New York Republican. They voiced their discontent with her embrace of President Donald Trump and her vote to pass the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” that rips Medicaid and food stamps from millions in order to cut taxes for the richest few.

Aside from booing, protesters shouted that Stefanik "sold us out!,” told her to “go home,” and also yelled that Stefanik should “Unseal the Epstein files," according to a report from HuffPost.

The protests were so loud it was difficult to hear Stefanik give remarks at the event, where a local government building in her district was being named after John Zurlo, a local government official who died in December at the age of 86.

In fact, the boos were so disrupted she eventually left the stage.

“Rep. Elise Stefanik booed off stage at an event in Plattsburgh, NY,” News Nation Capitol Hill correspondent Joe Khalil reported. “After a few uncomfortable seconds of screams and boos, she left the lectern rather than deliver her prepared remarks.”

Protesters said they chose to show up to her event to voice their frustrations with Stefanik because the New York Republican—who has gone full MAGA since she was first elected to Congress in 2014 under the guise of being a “moderate” Republican—doesn't make herself available to her constituents.

"Well, Elise has not shown up in our district for months and months," Mavis Agnew, a protester who attended the event, told a local television news station. "She won't hold a town hall, she won't take questions. She's never in her office. People show up at her office constantly, door's closed. Her representatives, her employees won't talk to her. ... So this was her first appearance, the first opportunity we had to let her know we're unhappy."

Stefanik wasted no time playing the victim after Monday's event.

"Today #NY21 witnessed shameful conduct by radical Far Left Democrat agitators who disgracefully attempted to drown out and silence a non-political event in Plattsburgh to honor the lifelong service of John Zurlo in Clinton County as the building was named in his honor," Stefanik wrote in a post on X. "I was proud to deliver my remarks and privately give them to one of John’s sons along with the Congressional Record presented to the Zurlo family previously."

But Democrats said Stefanik should simply hold town hall meetings to hear from her constituents, rather than hiding away—which House Republican leadership has advised GOP members to do to avoid the kind of embarrassing confrontations with voters that have surfaced over the last few months.

Stefanik has remained in Congress after Trump pulled her nomination to be United Nations ambassador out of fear the GOP could lose her House seat in a special election.

However, she is rumored to be running for governor in the Empire State in 2026, when Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is up for reelection.

Democrats said the fact that Stefanik is getting booed in some of the reddest parts of the state is a bad sign for her chances at governor. Indeed, a Siena College poll from July found Hochul leads Stefanik in a hypothetical match up by a massive 47% to 24% margin.

"Elise Stefanik won’t even hold a town hall in her bright red district—I just held four in one week—but she thinks she’s gonna roll up into NYC and run for Governor without a problem," Democratic state Sen. James Skoufis wrote in a post on X. "Congresswoman, meet rude awakening."