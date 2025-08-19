President Donald Trump's juvenile understanding of geopolitics is more evident than ever in his bizarre schoolyard-like behavior toward Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday morning, Trump gushed over the phone to Fox News about his special relationship with Putin.

"I maintained a very good relationship. I mean, you saw that when he got off his plane, I got off my plane,” he said. “There’s a warmth there that you can't—you know, there’s a decent feeling.”

In stark contrast, French President Emmanuel Macron was measured in his evaluation of the Russian leader.

"Real deals deal with security guarantees and a robust peace,” Macron told NBC News. “As far as I'm concerned, when I look at the situation and the facts, I don't see President Putin really willing to get to peace now. But perhaps I'm too pessimistic."

Trump’s lack of diplomacy is always on display when he shares the stage with other world leaders. Just hours before he called into Fox News to gab about his BFF, Trump was overheard on a hot mic seemingly saying that he believed Putin would negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine because of their personal connection.

So far, Trump’s special friendship with Putin has yielded no meaningful ceasefire in an invasion that has resulted in over 1 million Ukrainian and Russian casualties.