Boston leaders have resoundingly rejected a demand from the Department of Justice ordering the city to fall in line with Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans, part of the administration’s ongoing attack on cities with large minority populations and Democratic leadership.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to 32 cities last week demanding compliance with federal policies on immigration and commanding them to cease operating as sanctuaries for migrant communities.

“Last week, Boston received a letter from AG Bondi threatening to prosecute officials and withhold funds unless we cooperate with carrying out mass deportations,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wrote on social media on Tuesday.

“The US Attorney General asked for a response by today, so here it is: stop attacking our cities to hide your administration’s failures,” Wu said.

In a letter sent to Bondi, Wu noted that the threat to withhold funds is “illegal” and said ongoing threats and actions against the city are evidence the “Trump Administration seeks to divide, isolate, and intimidate our cities, and make Americans fearful of one another.”

Wu explained that Boston is “the safest major city in America,” rebutting the crime strawman that Trump and his team have often invoked as an excuse for discriminatory anti-immigrant policies. The mayor also explained that the Constitution’s provisions on local government and law enforcement are “a direct result of the attempted coercion of Boston by an unaccountable and distant monarch, and this city's refusal to bow down to tyranny.”

The mayor concluded with a strong Beantown-style rebuke.

“On behalf of the people of Boston, and in solidarity with the cities and communities targeted by this federal administration for our refusal to bow down to unconstitutional threats and unlawful coercion, we affirm our support for each other and for our democracy,” Wu said. “Boston will never back down from being a beacon of freedom, and a home for everyone.”

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts held a press conference on Tuesday in response to the demand and was equally resolute.

“The 10th Amendment forbids the president from strong-arming states and cities to use their own money and police to carry out Trump’s agenda of terror,” Markey said.

The senator accused Trump of wanting Boston and Wu “to bow to his dream of absolute power” but vowed that “Boston will not bow down.”

Similarly, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said on Monday that she would fight the DOJ’s orders.

“Threats like this undermine our values and our right to govern ourselves. We will not be bullied into doing the federal government’s job of immigration enforcement,” she said in a statement.

The administration has also tried to exert pressure on other cities for protecting migrants, including a suit in July against New York City and Mayor Eric Adams. Trump also deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles in June over the objections of Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of a strategy to ramp up deportations in the city.

Trump has also deployed federal law enforcement agents and the National Guard to Washington, D.C., as part of his pressure campaign, falsely citing a nonexistent increase in crime as an excuse for his authoritarian actions.

Wu and Markey and the rest of Boston’s leadership now join other Democratic leaders across the country who have begun pushing back in earnest against Trump’s latest power grab.