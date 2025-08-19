A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Florida defends the right to poison kids with raw milk

There’s no better way for conservatives to thumb their noses at the “nanny state” than by harming kids.

Inside Hegseth's crusade to inject religious extremism into the military

It’s amazing how much evil Trump and his ilk are doing under the guise of “God’s will.”

'Go home': Voters boo wannabe GOP governor off stage

If you don’t hold town halls, protesters will meet you wherever they can find you.

Cartoon: Crossing the red line

What a mess.

Trump takes victim-blaming Ukraine to the next level

Apparently, Trump has never heard the story of David and Goliath.

Nothing says 'meritocracy' like giving Dan Bongino a babysitter

But are two awful FBI co-deputy directors really better than one?

Texas GOP turns state troopers into armed minders for Democrats

Sounds like Dan Bongino isn’t the only one getting a babysitter.

Who does Greg Abbott think he's fooling?

His comments about California’s district redrawing are something to behold.

