Rep. Nancy Mace, the bigoted gubernatorial candidate and creepy bathroom stalker from South Carolina, appeared on Fox Business and delivered a nonsensical revisionist history lesson that would have made former vice-presidential loser Sarah Palin cringe.

“Russia invading Ukraine in the Donbas region happened under the Biden administration, and they turned a blind eye. They turned a blind eye to it,” Mace claimed. “In fact, when the war first started, America gave many assets to Ukraine. There was a slow roll by Biden's State Department to provide assets and resources to Ukraine when the war first broke out.”

So, to get you up to speed: Mace is arguing that President Joe Biden both “turned a blind eye” to Russia’s aggressions in Ukraine and provided Ukraine with military assets to defend itself against that aggression.

In reality—something Mace does not seem to have a grasp on—weeks before Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the Biden administration had already delivered multiple shipments of military aid to Ukraine and secured similar commitments from the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Mace, like most GOP power seekers, is cravenly parroting the indefensible claims made by President Donald Trump blaming both Biden and Ukraine for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion and war.

The fact that she can blabber two completely contradictory claims in mere seconds confirms that Mace has fully surrendered to MAGA derangement syndrome.