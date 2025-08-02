Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg clearly articulated why he believed the Trump administration’s refusal to release its files on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein poses a political risk greater than that of Trump’s Medicaid-slashing “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Trump took a taxpayer-funded trip to Scotland, where he visited two of his golf properties, seemingly cheated on the links, and the Scots were not pleased, greeting him with protests and efforts to obstruct his media appearances.

And when reporters pressed him about his relationship with Epstein, Trump said he never had the “privilege” of visiting the convicted sex offender’s private island, where he allegedly abused underaged girls.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey called out his fellow Democrats, arguing that advancing a policing bill without proper scrutiny amounted to complicity in Trump’s anti-constitutional agenda.

Trump couldn’t keep Epstein off his mind during a recent press conference, whiffing a softball question and veering into a rant about his own administration’s inability to release its files on Epstein.

Before he jetted off to Scotland for his little golfing trip, Trump was asked whether the Supreme Court’s presidential-immunity decision applies to former President Barack Obama, whom Trump has baselessly accused of treason as the president attempts to distract the public from the ongoing Epstein scandal.

It’s been yet another chaotic week of Republican incompetence, and unfortunately, there are no signs they’ll learn from their mistakes anytime soon.

