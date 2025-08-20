The Trump administration continues to be confounded by the idea that other countries have laws and values of their own, but Brazil’s highest court is here to remind everyone that it, not Donald Trump, is the law of the land when it comes to Brazil. Man, he’s gonna be furious.

On Monday, Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled that foreign legislation does not apply in the country. While that may seem like a bit of a “well, duh” kind of statement, the reach of a country’s laws outside its own borders is always a weedy, messy legal issue. But all you need to know about this particular ruling is that it invalidated the Magnitsky Act, a United States law allowing the president to impose sanctions, including denying entry to the country, on foreigners engaging in human rights abuses or corruption. Brazil’s highest court didn’t directly say this was about the Magnitsky Act, but everyone knows that’s what this case is about, because the Magnitsky Act is what Trump used to impose sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in late July.

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, temporarily allowed out of house arrest for medical exams, leaves a hospital in Brasília, Brazil, on Aug. 16.

What, pray tell, are the human rights abuses and corruption that Moraes engaged in? Per the administration, Moraes was authorizing “arbitrary pre-trial detentions” and suppressing freedom of expression. Sounds serious! How dare Moraes … checks notes … oversee a trial of a former president who tried to lead an insurrection in an effort to overturn an election?

Oh … got it.

Yes, Trump okayed the sanctions because Moraes is the judge overseeing the trial of Brazil’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is being criminally prosecuted for his actions in attempting to violently seize power after he lost the 2022 election. No wonder Trump feels like Bolsonaro is a kindred spirit who must be protected at all costs. What kind of world do we live in when a country can prosecute a former leader for pushing a violent insurrection to overthrow the duly elected president? That’s some banana republic stuff right there. Everyone knows that civilized countries just give those former leaders vast immunity and then let them take over the government again and turn it into a machine of vengeance and destruction.

Related | Pam Bondi could be in hot water for using DOJ to do Trump’s bidding

The Trump administration isn’t just mad about Bolsonaro. Moraes has also proven entirely immune to the allure and threats of Big Tech, having at one point banned both X and Rumble in Brazil when they failed to follow local laws and comply with court orders.

But where Trump could just drop an existing prosecution or pardon Bolsonaro if he was in the United States, the U.S. president doesn’t have that power in Brazil. So, he has to try to attack the judge who is handling the case. Trump’s a bit stymied there as well, though, as the Brazilian court system is not stuffed with Trump appointees willing to do his bidding. The only thing he can really do to Moraes personally is try to sanction him.

Of course, Trump has a bit more leverage when it comes to Brazil as a whole, which is why he’s slapped enormous tariffs on the entire country to try to spring Bolsonaro, but thus far it isn’t working.

After the Brazil Supreme Court’s ruling, the Trump administration had to do some big chest-thumping to save face:

x Alexandre de Moraes is toxic to all legitimate businesses and individuals seeking access to the US and its markets. No foreign court can invalidate United States sanctions—or spare anyone from the steep consequences of violating them.



U.S. persons are prohibited from transacting… — Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs (@WHAAsstSecty) August 18, 2025

Calling Moraes “toxic to all legitimate businesses and individuals seeking access to the U.S. and its markets” really gives the game away here, because what that’s saying is that if Moraes doesn’t yield to Trump, ordinary Brazilians will be harmed economically. That’s not about protecting anyone from corruption or human rights abuses. That’s about being willing to make a whole country suffer so Trump can spring his pal. No matter how much Trump might think otherwise, prosecuting a politician for attempting a violent coup is not a human rights abuse.

Contrast how hard the administration is coming down on Moraes, who can no longer travel to the United States and had any U.S.-based assets frozen, with Trump’s tender, loving red carpet welcome for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Unlike Moraes, Putin has overseen massive human rights abuses, corruption, and suppression of freedom of expression—but he’s Trump’s pal, so we can just overlook all that.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration will keep trying to use whatever leverage it can to get its way, far outside of our borders.